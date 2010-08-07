Jack Black and Shirley MacLaine are dying for ‘Bernie’

That sequel to “School of Rock” is pretty much dead, but Jack Black and director Richard Linklater have found another way to reunite on the big screen. The duo will team up with screen icon Shirley MacLaine in the new black comedy “Bernie.”
Based on the Texas Monthly magazine article “Midnight in the Garden of East Texas,” “Bernie” will follow a Renaissance man/mortician (Black) who forms an unexpected friendship with an eccentric and rich widow (MacLaine). According to The Hollywood Reporter, when he kills her, he goes through great comedic lengths to make people believe she is still alive.
The film will be produced by Mandalay Vision (“The Kids are All Right”) and Castle Rock Entertainment (“Flipped”). The latter’s participation would make it appear “Bernie” will be released by Warner Bros., but it’s unclear at this time.
Linklater had the biggest hit of his career with “Rock” which grossed $131 million worldwide and proved Black was a legitimate box office draw.
Black will next be seen in 20th Century Fox’s tentpole “Gulliver’s Travels” while Linklater is close to directing a 12-year film shoot chronicling the growth of a boy which would star Ethan Hawke. MacLaine was part of the ensemble hit “Valentine’s Day.”
Production on “Bernie” should begin sometime this October.
Someone pretending a corpse is still alive, and with the name “Bernie” in the title? Not familiar at all, no.
This is disgusting…a COMEDY??? Based on a gruesome murder of an 81 year-old woman! My word, she was hidden in her freezer for 9 months before anyone figured out she was dead! This is just sick! How you can make a comedy about this is just beyond me…Bernie Tiede murdered someone and stole her money…how Hollywood can find anything amusing about this just proves how morally bankrupt they truly are!
Albert, I think its coincidence that they use ‘bernie’ as that was the real murderers name.
Alicia, I’m not a 100% sure but I don’t think they are keeping with the story, I think they are changing from a murder to an accidental death, and judging by jack’s usual films and characters I think if you watch the film you will probably like the ‘bernie’ in the film.