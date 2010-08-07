Jack Black and Shirley MacLaine are dying for ‘Bernie’

That sequel to “School of Rock” is pretty much dead, but Jack Black and director Richard Linklater have found another way to reunite on the big screen. The duo will team up with screen icon Shirley MacLaine in the new black comedy “Bernie.”

Based on the Texas Monthly magazine article “Midnight in the Garden of East Texas,” “Bernie” will follow a Renaissance man/mortician (Black) who forms an unexpected friendship with an eccentric and rich widow (MacLaine). According to The Hollywood Reporter, when he kills her, he goes through great comedic lengths to make people believe she is still alive.

The film will be produced by Mandalay Vision (“The Kids are All Right”) and Castle Rock Entertainment (“Flipped”). The latter’s participation would make it appear “Bernie” will be released by Warner Bros., but it’s unclear at this time.

Linklater had the biggest hit of his career with “Rock” which grossed $131 million worldwide and proved Black was a legitimate box office draw.

Black will next be seen in 20th Century Fox’s tentpole “Gulliver’s Travels” while Linklater is close to directing a 12-year film shoot chronicling the growth of a boy which would star Ethan Hawke. MacLaine was part of the ensemble hit “Valentine’s Day.”

Production on “Bernie” should begin sometime this October.