Jake Gyllenhaal shows his support for Michelle Williams’ ‘Blue Valentine’

12.03.10 8 years ago 3 Comments

Jake Gyllenhaal was always a longshot candidate for awards kudos this year for his role in Ed Zwick’s “Love and Other Drugs,” but disappointing box office and so-so reviews have put an end to that potential run.  So while his “Drugs” co-star Anne Hathaway prepares to host the Oscars he’s spreading some love to another “Brokeback Mountain” alum, Michelle Williams.

The Los Angeles native hosted a screening of the acclaimed drama last night for Williams and her co-star Ryan Gosling and director Derek Cianfrance.  These events happen often, but rarely get public attention.  With the Weinstein Company putting pressure on the MPAA to drop its NC-17 rating, its clear this release of a high profile Academy member endorsing “Valentine” was intended to make yet another point to the movie ratings org.

I had a fantastic conversation yesterday with the truly genuine and exceptional Ms. Williams yesterday that I’ll be posting over the next few weeks.

“Blue Valentine” opens in limited release on Dec. 31 in New York and Los Angeles.

