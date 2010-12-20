Jamie Foxx, Keyshia Cole and Keri Hilson lead last holiday album release slate

With four shopping days left until Christmas, a few intrepid R&B acts and one veteran group are offering fans last-minute stocking stuffers on Dec. 21. Expect his holiday strategy to pay off for Jamie Foxx, who may see a high debut.

Avant, â€œThe Letterâ€ (Verve Forecast): R&B singer releases his sixth studio set overall and his first for Verve Forecast.Â A little fun fact: way back in the day, the R&B crooner was signed to Magic Johnson’s label, Magic Johnson Music. He’s back to tell us all about what’s going on in his life in the form of the songs on this smooth set.

Keyshia Cole, â€œCalling All Heartsâ€ (Interscope):Â Cole’s fourth album, and her first since becoming a mom, includes a track featuring 2010’s go-to girl, Nicki Minaj, on â€œI Ain’t Thru,â€ as well as collaborations with Faith Evans, Tank and Timbaland.



Duran Duran, â€œAll You Need Is Nowâ€ (Tape Modern/Epic): Available exclusively through iTunes, the â€œHungry Like the Wolfâ€ boys return with a set produced by uber-producer Mark Ronson. A CD version with five bonus tracks will come out early next year.



Jamie Foxx, â€œBest Night of My Lifeâ€ (J):Â For the third time in a row, the Oscar winner releases a set right before Christmas, bringing holiday cheer with his latest album.Â Joining him are Drake, Justin Timberlake, T.I. Ludacris and Soulja Boy First single, â€œFall For Your Typeâ€ has already started to climb the charts.



Keri Hilson, â€œNo Boys Allowedâ€ (Zone 4/Mosley Music/Interscope): Hilson’s new album, with production from Polow da Don and Timbaland, includes her top 20 R&B hit, â€œPretty Girl Rock.â€Â We’ll see if it had a track catch fire like â€œKnock You Down,â€ two years ago.

Which album is on your Christmas shopping list?