Join the Mile High Music Festival Club with Dave Matthews Band and Jack Johnson

Want to join the Mile High club? No, not that one. This one may not be quite as much fun, but you don”t have to leave the ground.
Dave Matthews Band and Jack Johnson will headline the Mile High Music Festival, Aug. 14-15.
The AEG-produced event takes place at (warning, extremely unwieldy name coming) On the Fields at Dick”s Sporting Goods Park, which is just outside of Denver. Tickets go on sale April 10 and are $150 for the two-day event.
Other artists playing the festival include My Morning Jacket, Weezer, Train, Phoenix, Cypress Hill, Drive-By Truckers, Keane and Nas & Damian Marley.
Saturday, August 14
Jack Johnson
Steve Miller Band
Slightly Stoopid
Phoenix
Nas & Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley
Keane
Cypress Hill
Derek Trucks & Susan Tedeschi Band
The Samples (all original members)
Keller Williams
Rusted Root
Donavon Frankenreiter
One eskimO
Mayer Hawthorne & The County
ALO
Amos Lee
The Constellations
The Motet
Bobby Long
MyNameIsJohnMichael
Sunday, August 15
Dave Matthews Band
Weezer
My Morning Jacket
Atmosphere
Train
Jimmy Cliff
Bassnectar
Z-Trip
Drive-By Truckers
Railroad Earth
Ozomatli
Punch Brothers
Tim Reynolds & TR3
Trevor Hall
Matt Morris
BoomBox
On My Stars
Joe Purdy
The Knew
Danielle Ate the Sandwich
