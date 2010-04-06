Join the Mile High Music Festival Club with Dave Matthews Band and Jack Johnson

Want to join the Mile High club? No, not that one. This one may not be quite as much fun, but you don”t have to leave the ground.

Dave Matthews Band and Jack Johnson will headline the Mile High Music Festival, Aug. 14-15.

The AEG-produced event takes place at (warning, extremely unwieldy name coming) On the Fields at Dick”s Sporting Goods Park, which is just outside of Denver. Tickets go on sale April 10 and are $150 for the two-day event.

Other artists playing the festival include My Morning Jacket, Weezer, Train, Phoenix, Cypress Hill, Drive-By Truckers, Keane and Nas & Damian Marley.