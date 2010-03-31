Justin Bieber dominates Billboard 200, She & Him start high

We never thought we”d have Justin Bieber and Stevie Wonder sharing the same sentence, but here we are. The 16-year-old”s “My World 2.0” tops The Billboard 200 this week, becoming the youngest solo male artists to reach the summit since 1963, when Little Stevie Wonder at 13 achieved the same with “Little Stevie Wonder/The 12 Year Old Genius.”

This is Bieber”s first No. 1 album, since “My World” the First bowed at No. 6 back in November. That album rockets up 10-5 this week, which means 1/5 of the top 10 on the album sales chart this week is Justin Bieber. You did this to yourself, America. “2.0” sold a whopping 283,000 copies, while “My World” moved 50,000, up 50% in sales.

Monica”s “Still Standing” lands at No. 2 with 184,000, which is the singer”s second-highest sales week and charting position ever. Her 2003 set “After the Storm” scored No. 1 with 186,000; close, no cigar. Sales for this set were aided by her single “Everything to Me,” which is all over the place on R&B/Hip-hop radio and digital sales, as well as her appearance in her own BET reality show, cleverly named “Monica: Still Standing.”

The 33rd volume of the popular “Now That”s What I Call Music!” series lands at No. 3, with 135,000. You can check out the full tracklist for the hits compilation here, which includes Ke$ha, Lady GaGa and Rihanna.

Lady Antebellum slips from No. 1 to No. 4 (78,000, -16%). And we already told you what”s at No. 5. Another debut, She & Him”s “Volume Two” is at No. 6 with 47,000. Comprised of Zooey Deschanel and M. Ward”s first effort together, 2008″s “Volume One,” only reached No. 71.

Ludacris” “Battle of the Sexes” falls No. 3 to No. 7 (45,000, -27%), Lady GaGa”s “The Fame” slips No. 5 to No. 8 (41,000, -15%), Marvin Sapp”s “Here I Am” descends No. 2 to No. 9 (39,000, -48%) and Black Eyed Peas” “The E.N.D.” is down No. 8 to No. 10 (34,000, -11%).

Sales are up 6.5% compared to last week”s sales sum at 5.66 million but down 11% compared to the same sales week last year. Easter basket filler may aide in sales this coming week.