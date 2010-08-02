Justin Bieber’s life story will be told in 3-D

Music stars making the transition to the big screen is nothing new. From Frank Sinatra to Elvis to Madonna it’s part of the natural progression if a singer is going to transition into an icon. It’s extremely rare, however, for such artist to star as himself in a movie based on his own life. That fate now awaits Justin Bieber and in 3-D no less. Cue the screams of millions of teenage girls across the globe.
Joining the likes of Eminem, 50 Cent and Prince, Paramount Pictures has made a deal to turn Bieber’s life story into a 3-D biopic. According to Deadline, Davis Guggenheim would direct the feature that would include performances from his current tour. More surprisingly, the film already has a release date of Feb. 11, 2011, a mere six months from now. That doesn’t seem to indicate it will be of the critical quality of “Purple Rain,” “8 Mile” or even “Get Rich or Die Tryin’.”
Guggenheim is best known for directing the Oscar-winning documentary “An Inconvenient Truth,” but also has the feature “Gracie” and numerous TV episodes for shows such as “Deadwood,” “The Shield,” “Melrose Place” and “24” to his credit. His documentary “Waiting for Superman” debuted at the Sundance Film Festival and will hit theaters this fall.
The 16-year-old Bieber, who hails from Canada, was discovered on YouTube has had only one top ten U.S. hit, but his fans have made his video for “Baby” the most watched video ever with over 270 million views. He’s currently in the middle of his “My World Tour.”
Better make it a short film considering bieber is still a kid and has been famous for like a year. His life story and fame should be covered in oh i’d say about 15 minutes.
GO JB I LOVE U <3
Please, at 16 years old I could count my chest hairs on one hand. What incredible things could this young man have accomplished that is so earth shattering that we need 3-D to see it?
No offense Justin, why don’t you wait a few years until you have something to teach the adults as well. Also ticket and book sales will probably be better.
Holy shit. Who fucking cares? Is it gonna be 10 minutes long, because that’s about as long as this talentless twat has been alive.
DAMN RIGHT BRO!!!!!
FUCK THAT PUSSY BIEBER!!!!
Great. We’ll get to see him get his first pube in 3-D.
Gay
The action sequence based on his recent failed Segway escape attempt might be quite good
@Max…i fucking care!!!! your just a sad little low life who is probably fat & cant see your on penis…leave justin bieber alone your just jelouss so get to fuck:)x
I love bieber 2 I agree with you max is just jealous because Justin is hot and talented
YUCK!! wat is so bloody special about him, he is ugly and has mind control over girls with no brains to run after him. i can’t stand him like i can’t stand rotten fruit… seriously wat do u girls see in him, are u jealous because he is the only bag of shit that will pay attention to u. he is a fucked up peice of shit and good luck actually meeting him casue who wants to meet a low life like him. have u seen the ad he is in he practically made a fool of himself these were his exact words ” i have hormones coming through and i DON’T want to stop those” GROSS i guess its for mindless garbage to fall for him.
I love bieber I hope he comes to the theater when I see it I love you Justin burner and I hate all the bieber haters you all hate him because you are jealous that he is famous,hot,talented etc.
YUCK!! wat is so bloody special about him, he is ugly and has mind control over girls with no brains to run after him. i can’t stand him like i can’t stand rotten fruit… seriously wat do u mindless girls see in him
though if they are gonna make a movie about him they have to put in the part were he bumped into a revolving door and repeat it through the whole movie to keep it interesting
guys why are you being so harsh on him leave the boy slone he have got a nough to do with know he doesnt want you on his backside aswell plus he i s so hot xxxxxxxxxxxxx :) love you justin