Justin Bieber’s life story will be told in 3-D

Music stars making the transition to the big screen is nothing new. From Frank Sinatra to Elvis to Madonna it’s part of the natural progression if a singer is going to transition into an icon. It’s extremely rare, however, for such artist to star as himself in a movie based on his own life. That fate now awaits Justin Bieber and in 3-D no less. Cue the screams of millions of teenage girls across the globe.

Joining the likes of Eminem, 50 Cent and Prince, Paramount Pictures has made a deal to turn Bieber’s life story into a 3-D biopic. According to Deadline, Davis Guggenheim would direct the feature that would include performances from his current tour. More surprisingly, the film already has a release date of Feb. 11, 2011, a mere six months from now. That doesn’t seem to indicate it will be of the critical quality of “Purple Rain,” “8 Mile” or even “Get Rich or Die Tryin’.”

Guggenheim is best known for directing the Oscar-winning documentary “An Inconvenient Truth,” but also has the feature “Gracie” and numerous TV episodes for shows such as “Deadwood,” “The Shield,” “Melrose Place” and “24” to his credit. His documentary “Waiting for Superman” debuted at the Sundance Film Festival and will hit theaters this fall.

The 16-year-old Bieber, who hails from Canada, was discovered on YouTube has had only one top ten U.S. hit, but his fans have made his video for “Baby” the most watched video ever with over 270 million views. He’s currently in the middle of his “My World Tour.”