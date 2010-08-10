Katy Perry, Amy Poehler, Jude Law featured in â€˜Sesame Streetâ€™sâ€™ 41st season

08.10.10 8 years ago
The 41st season of “Sesame Street” premieres on Sept. 27, and with it comes the promise of a star-studded year.
Actors like Jason Bateman, Amy Poehler, Colin Farrell, Jude Law, Jennifer Garner, Ryan Reynolds, Kyra Sedgwick, Zoe Saldana, husband and wife team Taye Diggs and Idina Menzel, Wanda Sykes, Anna Faris, Terrence Howard and names from “Grey”s Anatomy,” “Modern Family,” “The View,” Food Network, “Today,” “The Insider” and “American Idol”s” Kara DioGuardi have all signed on to appear in different episodes of the PBS Kids television program.
Music and sports stars weren”t left off either, with Katy Perry, Reverend Run, Usher, will.i.am and NFL players Reggie Bush and LaDainian Tomlinson also on slate.
Some original pop culture parodies will include “True Mud” (“True Blood”), “The Furry Four” (as opposed to the Fab Four), “Ironing Monster” (“Iron Man”), “The Closer” (well, “The Closer”) and “A Team” (you get the idea). Reynolds will star in the latter, as the letter A.
Other teased highlights from the science-centered season include the new recurring segment “Super Grover 2.0” and some short films with NASA.

