Kirsten Dunst hitting the ‘Road’ with Kristen Stewart

At the beginning of 2010, Kirsten Dunst couldn’t have believed her summer would be so open, but that was before Sam Raimi’s “Spider-Man 4” fell apart. Now, Dunst is filling in the gaps with less commercial fare. She’s currently wrapping up the drama “Upside Down” overseas, but her next flick will take her across the United States when she stars in Walter Sales’ “On the Road.”

According to Variety, Dunst will join Kristen Stewart, Garrett Hedlund an Sam Riley in the adaptation of Jack Kerouac’s mostly autobiographic and critically acclaimed novel.

“Road” centers on trips the author took with friends across America in the 1950s. Dean Moriarty, based on Neal Cassady, will be played by “Tron Legacy’s” Hedlund. Stewart will play Moriarty’s “on-and-off” wife Marylou. Riley, who shined in the indie “Control,” will play Keruoac’s alter ego Sal Paradise. Who Dunst will portray hasn’t been revealed, but she was a key name in getting funding for the $25 million indie.

Salles, who is best known for “The Motorcycle Diaries,” is so passionate about his new project he took Kerouac’s trips across the continent and even filmed a documentary about his journey.

Dunst will next be seen in the dramatic thriller “All Good Things” with Ryan Gosling and Frank Langella. The 28-year-old hasn’t been in theaters since 2008’s bomb “How To Lose Friends & Alienate People.”

“Open Road” is expected to begin production in August.