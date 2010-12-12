LA Film Critics show love for ‘Ghost Writer,’ ‘A Prophet’ and ‘Social Network’ in early awards

The Los Angeles Film Critics announced a good chunk of their initial year-end awards. And, as always, the winners were an intriguing mix of commercial and not so much. Here’s a rundown so far and some quick thoughts on each.

MUSIC/SCORE: Alexandre Desplat, “The Ghost Writer,” and Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, “The Social Network” (tie)

Lowdown: Great nod to Desplat that his score wasn’t forgotten. Would have loved that Daft Punk’s now underhyped “Tron Legacy” score got some love…

PRODUCTION DESIGN: Guy Hendrix Dyas, “Inception”

Runner-up: Eve Stewart, “The King”s Speech”

Lowdown: Dyas deserves this one all the way to Oscar. Stewart’s runner up helps give “Speech” more breadth in it’s overall campaign.

CINEMATOGRAPHY: Matthew Libatique, “Black Swan”

Runner-up: Roger Deakins, “True Grit”

Lowdown: Can’t argue with either one, although the duo behind “127 Hours” has my vote.

SUPPORTING ACTRESS: Jacki Weaver, “Animal Kingdom”

Runner-up: Olivia Williams, “The Ghost Writer”

Lowdown: Not really understanding this Weaver love. She’s good in “Kingdom,” but not this good. Big kudos to the group for getting Williams in there too.

SUPPORTING ACTOR: Niels Arestrup, “A Prophet”

Runner-up: Geoffrey Rush, “The King”s Speech”

Lowdown: This really comes down to the whole “what year do you qualify a movie in: the year you saw it or the year it was released in theaters?” In my view, “Prophet” is a 2009 critic’s release, but can’t argue with the love.

SCREENPLAY: Aaron Sorkin, “The Social Network”

Runner-up: David Seidler, “The King”s Speech”

Lowdown: Sorkin’s win might foreshadow LAFCA rallying behind the Fincher drama.



DOCUMENTARY / NON-FICTION FILM: “Last Train Home”

Runner-up: “Exit Through the Gift Shop”

Lowdown: Was this a breakthrough for the old guard in the group? Would have bet “Gift Shop” if I could have.

DOUGLAS E. EDWARDS INDEPENDENT/EXPERIMENTAL FILM/VIDEO: “Film Socialism”

Follow Gregory Ellwood and Awards Campaign on Twitter @HitFixGregory



