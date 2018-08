Lady GaGa announces North American tour dates for Monster Ball outing

Lady GaGa keeps on rolling. Her first major North American arena tour will start June 28 at Montreal”s Bell Centre, stopping at 31 cities before wrapping at Raleigh”s RBC Center on Sept. 19.

The most-covered person on the planet by the pop media announced the dates on her website this morning. Tickets for the Live Nation-presented, Monster Ball tour go on sale starting March 19.

The show will have a New York theme and will boast bigger production than the Monster Ball that swung through smaller venues last year. “It”s a story, and the story is that me and my friends are in New York and we”re going to the Monster Ball and we get lost,” LG told Ryan Seacrest last month.

As Billboard.biz notes, the dates around the Aug. 6-8 Lollapalooza remain open on GaGa”s schedule, fueling the continued speculation that we reported last month the she”ll be headlining the Chicago festival.

No word yet on ticket pricing or opening acts.

JUNE 28 MONTREAL, QC BELL CENTRE ON SALE TBA

JULY 01 BOSTON, MA TD GARDEN ON SALE MARCH 22

JULY 04 ATLANTIC CITY, NJ BOARDWALK HALL ON SALE TBA

JULY 06 NEW YORK, NY MADISON SQUARE GARDEN ON SALE MARCH 19

JULY 11 TORONTO, ON AIR CANADA CENTRE ON SALE MARCH 19

JULY 14 CLEVELAND, OH QUICKEN LOANS ARENA ON SALE TBA

JULY 15 INDIANAPOLIS, IN CONSECO FIELDHOUSE ON SALE TBA

JULY 17 ST. LOUIS, MO SCOTTRADE CENTER ON SALE TBA

JULY 20 OKLAHOMA CITY, OK FORD CENTER ON SALE TBA

JULY 22 DALLAS, TX AMERICAN AIRLINES CENTER ON SALE TBA

JULY 25 HOUSTON, TX TOYOTA CENTER ON SALE TBA

JULY 28 DENVER, CO PEPSI CENTER ON SALE TBA

JULY 31 PHOENIX, AZ US AIRWAYS CENTER ON SALE TBA

AUGUST 03 KANSAS CITY, MO SPRINT CENTER ON SALE TBA

AUGUST 11 LOS ANGELES, CA STAPLES CENTER ON SALE MARCH 20

AUGUST 13 LAS VEGAS, NV MGM GRAND ON SALE TBA

AUGUST 16 SAN JOSE, CA HP PAVILION ON SALE MARCH 19

AUGUST 19 PORTLAND, OR ROSE GARDEN ON SALE TBA

AUGUST 21 TACOMA, WA TACOMA DOME ON SALE TBA

AUGUST 23 VANCOUVER, BC GENERAL MOTORS PLACE ON SALE MARCH 19

AUGUST 26 EDMONTON, AB REXALL PLACE ON SALE TBA

AUGUST 30 ST. PAUL, MN XCEL ENERGY CENTER ON SALE TBA

SEPT. 01 MILWAUKEE, WI BRADLEY CENTER ON SALE TBA

SEPT. 04 DETROIT, MI THE PALACE OF AUBURN HILLS ON SALE TBA

SEPT. 05 PITTSBURGH, PA CONSOL ENERGY CENTER ON SALE TBA

SEPT. 07 WASHINGTON, DC VERIZON CENTER ON SALE TBA

SEPT. 08 CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA JOHN PAUL JONES ARENA ON SALE TBA

SEPT. 14 PHILADELPHIA, PA WACHOVIA CENTER ON SALE TBA

SEPT. 16 HARTFORD, CT XL CENTER ON SALE TBA

SEPT. 18 CHARLOTTE, NC TIME WARNER CABLE ARENA ON SALE TBA

SEPT. 19 RALEIGH, NC RBC CENTER