Lady GaGa rocks a little with her ‘Rock Band’ debut next week

#MTV #Lady Gaga #Beyonce
03.09.10 8 years ago

Lady GaGa goes rock: The pop star will debut on Rock Band with four songs next week.

“Bad Romance,” “Just Dance,” “Monster” and “Poker Face” will be available as part of the Rock Band music store”s downloadable content for Xbox 360, Playstation 3 and Wii.

To commemorate,  MTV Networks, which owns Harmonix, the developer of  “Rock Band,” will program Lady GaGa specials next week, including 30-minute Lady GaGa  video blocks on MTV Hits; Palladia will air Lady GaGa”s “London Live,” as will Logo and Palladia will air the Lady GaGa episode of  “America”s Best Dance Crew.”

Plus, practically every station under MTV Networks” umbrella will be blasting “Telephone,” her new video with Beyonce, set to premiere later this week.

Also available will be Eric Cartman”s  version of  “Poker Face” originally featured on “South Park” in the “Whale Whores” episode. The tunes will be prices at $1.99 individually or $6.99 for the “Lady GaGa Pack  01.” Given that the initial set doesn’t include “Paparazzi,” we’re thinking it won’t be long at all before “Lady GaGa Pack 02” makes its appearance.

If anyone is counting, this now brings the number of tracks available for “Rock Band” up to 1,119.

TOPICS#MTV#Lady Gaga#Beyonce
TAGSBAD ROMANCEBEYONCEharmonixJust DanceLADY GAGAmonsterMTVPlaystation 3POKER FACErock bandtelephoneWiixbox 360

