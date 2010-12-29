Lady Gaga’s ‘Monster’ 2010’s best-selling album: Who makes the top 10?

So Lady Gaga really does rule the world: “The Fame Monster” was the top selling album in the world in 2010, according to Media Traffic’s United World Chart, a German website that tallies these things. The set sold 5.8 million copies in 2010. Here’s the sad thing: we remember not too long ago when that would have been the tally for U.S. sales alone in a year, not including the rest of the planet. We don’t know how verifiable their numbers are, but it’s good party chatter if nothing else. It also shows how, and this is no surprise, but how dominant and exportable American music remains around the world… and how crazy popular Michael Buble, whose “Crazy Love,” logs in at No. 8 is.

Below is the top 10 list.

1. Lady Gaga, The Fame Monster – 5.8 million

2. Eminem, Recovery – 5.7 million

3. Justin Bieber, My World + My World 2.0 – 5.6 million

4. Lady Antebellum, Need You Now – 3.6 million

5. Taylor Swift, Speak Now – 3.5 million

6. Susan Boyle, The Gift – 3 million

7. The Black Eyed Peas, The E.N.D. – 3 million

8. Michael Buble, Crazy Love – 3 million

9. Sade, Solider Of Love – 2.3 million

10. Alicia Keys, The Element Of Freedom – 2.3 million