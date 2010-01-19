Listen: Linkin Park re-emerges with new track for Haiti fundraiser

As fans await a new full-length from Linkin Park, the band has provided taste-teaser in the meantime — and for a good cause, too.

Under its non-profit foundation Music for Relief, Linkin Park has released a previously unreleased track “Not Alone” as part of a benefit compilation “Download to Donate: Haiti.” Other artists who leant their talents to the set include Dave Matthews band, Peter Gabriel, Alanis Morissette, Slash, Kenna, All-American Rejects, Lupe Fiasco, Hoobastank and Enrique Iglesias.

Stream all the tracks below.

“Download to Donate” is also available now for stream on the Music for Relief website. Users submit email addresses, the album is sent and then a request for a “give what you can” donation.

The proceeds will be split between the United Nations Foundation, Habitat for Humanity and the BAMA Works non-profit (founded by Dave Matthews Band).

We’ve listened once through, and we can already tell you the Kenna and Peter Gabriel tracks are pretty good, and it’s a relief to hear Alanis’ voice again.

Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda and Iglesias will be on “Larry King Live” tonight to chat about the relief efforts and the album.

Linkin Park has been working on a follow-up to 2007’s chart-topping “Minutes to Midnight” with Rick Rubin. Reports have indicated that the as-yet-untitled effort is due some time in 2010. Fans could hear the rock act’s contributions to “Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen” in movie theaters last year.