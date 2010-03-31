Linkin Park’s new song, ‘Blackbirds,’ coming to a mobile game app near you

03.31.10 8 years ago

 Want to hear Linkin Park”s new song?  You have to play the rock band”s new mobile game first.

 Fans will only be able to hear “Blackbirds” after finishing play of “Linkin Park 8-Bit Rebellion!,” the band”s game app that launches soon in iPhone, iPod Touch, iPad and anything else Apple related that starts with an i. No firm release date is available.
Linkin Park began developing the game app more than a year ago with the folks from game developer Artificial Life. In the game, players help the band free its much from an evil entity, PixxelKorp, who has stolen Linkin Park”s music. Fans travel through different “districts,” each one themed after a band member. In addition to “Blackbirds,” the game includes 8-bit interpretations of some of its biggest hits, including “In the End,” “New Divide,” “One Step Closer” and “Crawling.” Get to the end and you get to hear “Blackbirds” coming out of your tinny little iPod.
In other Linkin Park news, the band is in the studio working on a new album set for release this year.

