Linkin Park squeaks by Trey Songz to come in at No. 1 on the Billboard 200

In a photo finish, Linkin Park”s “A Thousand Suns” beat Trey Songz” “Passion, Pain & Pleasure” for the top spot on this week”s Billboard 200 by 1,000 copies.

“A Thousand Suns,” LP”s fourth No. 1, sold 241,000, according to Nielsen SoundScan via Billboard, while “Passion” moved 240,000 units. It”s Songz” highest charting debut and best sales week. For LP–in what is a sign of the times– the first week numbers are a drastic drop from the 623,000 for its 2007 studio album, “Minutes to Midnight.”

Other debuts in the Top 10 of the Billboard 200 include country singer/songwriter Jamey Johnson, whose “The Guitar Song” opens at No. 4. He lands at No. 1 on the Country Albums chart with that tally. Robert Plant comes in at No. 5 on the big chart with “Band of Joy.” Weezer”s “Hurley,” its first for Epitaph, comes in at No. 6, which is one spot higher than its last set for DGC/Interscope, last year”s “Raditude.” The Killers” Brandon Flowers squeaks into the Top 10 at No. 8 with “Flamingo,” which sold 41,000 copies.

Sara Bareilles” “Kaleidoscope Heart,” last week”s chart topper, tumbles to No. 12 with a 69% drop in sales.

So which performers saw a bump from Sept. 12″s MTV Video Music Awards? Eminem, for one. “Recovery” increases 10% in sales, even though it moves down the chart 2-3. Similarly, Justin Bieber”s “My World” increases in sales 3% despite dropping 8-10.

As we suspected, however, the biggest gainer is Florence and the Machine”s “Lungs.” that set jumps from 43-14 with an 165% increase in sales. Two weeks ago, the album leapt 99-43 after the group”s VMA performance (that”s quite a feat because the charts close on Sunday nights, which means enough people bought the album that night immediately after seeing the performance to give the title that large a bounce).

Overall album sales were up 11% compared with last week, but down 17% from the same week last year.