Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 51 – The Worst TV of 2010

Happy Monday, Boys and Girls. Time for more year-end revelry on the Firewall & Iceberg podcast.
Last week, we listed some of our favorite TV episodes of 2010. This week? We went the other way and listed a ton of our least favorite shows of the year, a list heavily populated by shows that have blissfully been cancelled.
In addition, we gave a quick review/preview to “Perfect Couples,” which is getting a special sneak preview on NBC on Monday (Dec. 20) night.
That makes the breakdown pretty simple:
“Perfect Couples” — 00:01:00 – 00:10:30
TV’s Worst of 2010 — 00:10:30 – 01:01:10
At first I was going to object to putting Glee among the worst shows of 2010, but it’s true that it was by far the most frustrating show that I watched this year. And the Britney Spears episode was one of the worst things I’ve ever seen.
Not liking Seinfeld, though, means we might have a problem.
I’m with you on Glee *and* Seinfeld, Dan.
Agreed. Glee is possibly the most frustrating series ever. Some episodes are transcendent in there dark parody of high school and others seem to completely forget the entire basis of the show.
Seinfeld introduced the concept of the “unsympathetic comedy protagonist” which, upon reflection, makes it something you never want to see again, since you don’t care about the characters. Friends holds together as a series to a far greater extent than Seinfeld, and I challenge anyone who thinks otherwise to watch both series.
Nicholas, I watch Seinfeld repeats all the time. The only time I ever feel compelled to watch Friends in reruns is when they’re showing the one with the game where the guys get to swap apartments with the girls.
Agree Alan, I watch Seinfeld all the time and I find 99% of friends unbearable. Also, one show you guys left out on the worst of. Dexter. How they could take a “game-changing” season 4 finale and make it completely MEANINGLESS is just insane. The season 5 finale might have been the worst episode of Dexter ever.
Alan – The episode of Friends you mentioned is one of the best & it’s called The One with the Embryos. Check out the other BEST episode sometime…The One Where Nobody’s Ready.
Really enjoyed your the podcast…you and Dan are at your best when snarky. Excited to hear the ‘Things you Love’ episode next.
I love Friends but TOW No One’s Ready is my least favorite episode ever. Not only is it a blatant attempt to rip-off Seinfeld’s Chinese Restaurant and Parking Garage episodes but it’s an episode where all the characters spend the episode fighting and acting completely out of character. I hate it.
To me, the best Friends episode is TOW Everybody Finds Out. “They don’t know that we know they know we know they know!” You could tell even the cast was enjoying that episode.
I’m with Alan on Seinfeld. I get together with my friends almost monthly to play Seinfeld Sceneit-and we never get sick of it. And yes I have watched every episode of Friends and I’m going to have to say that Seinfeld holds up way better-Sorry.
I finally figured out whose voice belongs to whom. Sorry it took me so long guys.