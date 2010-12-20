Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 51 – The Worst TV of 2010

Happy Monday, Boys and Girls. Time for more year-end revelry on the Firewall & Iceberg podcast.

Last week, we listed some of our favorite TV episodes of 2010. This week? We went the other way and listed a ton of our least favorite shows of the year, a list heavily populated by shows that have blissfully been cancelled.

In addition, we gave a quick review/preview to “Perfect Couples,” which is getting a special sneak preview on NBC on Monday (Dec. 20) night.

That makes the breakdown pretty simple:

“Perfect Couples” — 00:01:00 – 00:10:30

TV’s Worst of 2010 — 00:10:30 – 01:01:10

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed.]

And here’s the podcast…