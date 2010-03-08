Listen: Hear White Stripes’ ‘Great White Northern Lights’ concert doc soundtrack

On a tour across Canada in 2007, the White Stripes captured a little magic and you can hear it here a week before you can buy it.

“Under the Great White Northern Lights” documents, both on CD and DVD, Jack and Meg White”s trek across our neighbor to the north, on an outing that culminates in a 10th anniversary show. Hear all your White Stripes’ faves, including “Icky Thump,” “Blue Orchid,” “Fell in Love with a Girl,” and “Seven Nation Army,” plus the pair’s cover of Dolly Parton’s classic “Jolene.”

You can”t see the Emmett Malloy-directed DVD until its release March 16, but you can hear the accompanying CD, culled from performances across Canada, here now, courtesy of NPR.

We love how the opening bagpipes segue into into Jack White”s immediate shredding on “Let’s Shake Hands” and the 16-tune set careens from one raw song to the next like a small boat navigating the high seas. Grab a seat and hold on. It”s going to be a bumpy, but wonderful ride.