Listen: Justin Bieber, Sean Kingston take on the nursery rhyme, ‘Eenie Meanie’

What”s next? “Humpty Dumpty?” Teen moppet Justin Bieber rolled out another single today. This one is a collaboration with Jamaica”s Sean Kingston called “Eenie Meenie,” and yes, it includes the lyrics to the children”s nursery rhyme, “Eenie Meenie Miney Mo.” We know Bieber”s fans are young, but we didn”t think they were that young! (Other than the 3-year old smitten with Bieber on Jimmy Kimmel this week.)

Seriously, the song is pretty much all Kingston”s with Bieber chirping in on the second verse and at the end. It”s catchy enough and will undoubtedly soar up the Top 40 since it sounds like everything else on the charts right now with its reliance on a predictable beat and repetitive lyrics, but it still makes us laugh when Kingston raps “eenie meenie miney mo/catch a bad chick by her toe/if she holla (if, if she holla) let her go.” And not in a good way.

The tune will be on both Bieber”s March 23 album, “My World 2.0,” which will likely sell 5 trillion upon week of release if every one of his fans” parents buys it for their tot. It will also be on Kingston”s forthcoming album.

Meanwhile, Bieber”s collaboration with Ludicris, “Baby,” continues to climb up the singles chart.

We”re giving it until midnight tonight before someone has done a really excellent mash-up of “Eenie Meenie” and Phil Collins/Philip Bailey”s “Easy Lover.” If we knew how, we”d do it ourselves.