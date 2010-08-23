Listen to Conan O’Brien’s spoken word single ‘And They Call Me Mad?’

Conan O’Brien’s bit on the legend of Dr. Frankenstein made its debut on Sirius earlier today, but now it can be sampled in its entirety.

Click here to check out a stream, available just for 24-hours.

As previously reported, “And They Call Me Mad?” is out this week digitally and on 7″ vinyl courtesy of Jack White’s Nashville-based label Third Man. The bit was recorded in June when the former “Tonight Show” host stopped off at the shop before taking up his Bonnaroo duties.

Conan takes on the fictional character of Dr. Frankenstein, after having completed his work on his first corpse-compilation monster. He hates his first monster. He plans to make another. But after he’s finished making lattes and his fighting friend.

O’Brien’s used Mary Shelley’s scary creation in his comedy before, notably in the skit “Frankenstein Wastes a Minute of Our Time.”

The Legally Prohibited from Being Funny on Television touring extraordinaire makes his return to TV on Nov. 8, on his as-yet-untitled TBS talk show. His rockabilly music LP “Conan O”Brien Live at Third Man” is out digitally tomorrow as well, and will soon be released on vinyl.