‘Lost’ finale gets supersized on ABC

ABC keeps finding new ways to milk additional time out of the series finale of “Lost.”

The network has announced that the Sunday, May 23 “Lost” finale will add an extra half-hour to its original two-hour slot, running from 9 p.m. til 11:30 p.m.

Adjust your DVR accordingly (not that it won’t adjust itself).

The finale telecast will be preceded by a two-hour series recap (just in case you’ve never watched before, but think that this might be the perfect time to begin your “Lost” experience) and will be followed at 12:05 a.m. on the 24th, by the hour-long special “Jimmy Kimmel Live: Aloha to Lost.”

So that’s now five-and-a-half hours of “Lost” programming scheduled for the 23rd.

In addition, ABC previously announced that the original two-hour “Lost” pilot will air on the 22nd, complete with those lovable pop-up trivia graphics.

That brings ABC’s “Lost” finale weekend up to seven-and-a-half hours of content.