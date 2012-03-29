Movie power rankings: Box office dominance keeps ‘The Hunger Games’ at No. 1

After racking up one of the biggest openings of all-time and seemingly only suffering a comparatively slight backlash, “The Hunger Games” has dominated recent entertainment news the way only the biggest pop culture phenomena can. For the most part, fans seem happy, critics seem happy and, obviously, the studio suits seem happy. The latter will likely stay that way through 2012; this is just the first blockbuster of the year. We still have “The Avengers,” “The Dark Knight Rises,” “Twilight,” “The Hobbit,” and who knows what else to come. Despite the inevitable protests from meteorologists, summer is already here, thanks to “Hunger Games.”

As for the rest of this week’s list…

March 28, 2012



1. “The Hunger Games” (Last week: No. 1)

Just get used to seeing the new franchise on this list.

2. “The Dark Knight Rises” (Last week: No. 11)

In what’s becoming a Comic-Con tradition, fans will again be able to complain that WB and director Christopher Nolan aren’t bringing the latest — and, in this case, last — Batman film to the summer event. Maybe the next onscreen iteration of the hero will be more eager to make the journey to San Diego.



3. “Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part II” (Last week: No. 2)

It’s heeeeeeere: The teaser for the VERY LAST “Twilight” ever. Watch it 10 million times.

4. “The Avengers” (Last week: No. 3)

The Marvel hero story will reap Tribeca glory while director Joss Whedon takes you behind-the-scenes in this

little clip.

5. “RoboCop” (Last week: Not ranked)

Joel Kinnaman (“The Killing”) drops a few small tidbits about the highly-anticipated reboot.



6. “Wrath of the Titans” (Last week: No. 12)

The reviews are in, and it’s…better. Better is good.



7. “Carrie” (Last week: Not ranked)

Stephen King’s earliest smash hit is coming to the big screen again, with Chloe “Kick-Ass” Moretz. Bring your own pig’s blood.



8. “Total Recall” (Last week: Not ranked)

It’s not a teaser for the remake — at least not yet. It’s a tease of the teaser. But it’s a good tease.

9. “The Dictator” (Last week: Not ranked)

A new trailer means more outrageous laughs from Sacha Baron Cohen.

10. “Les Miserables” (Last week: No. 10)

After some candid on-set photos, we get our first official look of Hugh Jackman as Jean Valjean. Now where’s Anne Hathaway?

11. “Mirror Mirror” (Last week: Not ranked)

Most folks have probably already joined either Team Mirror or Team Hunstman, but maybe these new clips will sway those in the latter camp. Maybe not.



12. “Jupiter Ascending” (Last week: Not ranked)

The Wachowskis, creators of “The Matrix,” are heading back to SF filmmaking, and they’re hoping to bring along Mila Kunis and Channing Tatum for the ride.

13. “Rise of the Guardians” (Last week: Not ranked)

The first trailer for the CG epic explains what it’s all about…sort of.



14. “The Master” (Last week: Not ranked)

Paul Thomas Anderson’s first post-“There Will Be Blood” film sets a release date in October.

15. “The Host” (Last week: Not ranked)

New pics show that “Twilight” mastermind Stephenie Meyer has some other spooky ideas that don’t involve vampires or werewolves.





