Neil Young takes Twisted Road to first solo tour in several years

Rocker Neil Young, who finally won his first Grammy this year (for best art direction, no less) kicks off his first solo concert in several years May 18 at the Palace Theater in Albany, N.Y.
The three-week Twisted Road tour will take Young to many historic theaters, including Nashville”s Ryman Auditorium and D.C.”s Constitution Hall.
Tickets go on sale March 27. Even if he”s not coming to you live, Young may be coming to a theater near you this week as “Neil Young Truck Show,” the second in director Jonathan Demme”s trilogy of Young films, screens in theaters across the country this week.
Dates are below:
|
Tue
|
May 18
|
Palace Theatre
|
Albany, NY
|
Wed
|
May 19
|
Shea”s Performing Arts Center
|
Buffalo, NY
|
Fri
|
May 21
|
Hanover Theatre
|
Worcester, MA
|
Sun
|
May 23
|
Oakdale Theatre
|
Wallingford, CT
|
Mon
|
May 24
|
Constitution Hall
|
Washington, DC
|
Wed
|
May 26
|
Palace Theatre
|
Louisville, KY
|
Thu
|
May 27
|
Knoxville Civic Auditorium
|
Knoxville, TN
|
Sat
|
May 29
|
Fox Theatre
|
Atlanta, GA
|
Sun
|
May 30
|
Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium
|
Spartanburg, SC
|
Tue
|
June 1
|
Ryman Auditorium
|
Nashville, TN
|
Wed
|
June 2
|
Ryman Auditorium
|
Nashville, TN
|
Fri
|
June 4
|
Jones Hall
|
Houston, TX
|
Sat
|
June 5
|
Bass Performance Hall
|
Austin, TX
|
Mon
|
June 7
|
Meyerson Symphony Center
|
Dallas, TX
