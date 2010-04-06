Neil Young takes Twisted Road to first solo tour in several years

04.06.10 8 years ago
Rocker Neil Young, who finally won his first Grammy this year (for best art direction, no less) kicks off his first solo concert in several years May 18 at the Palace Theater in Albany, N.Y.
The three-week  Twisted Road tour will take Young to many historic theaters, including Nashville”s Ryman Auditorium and D.C.”s  Constitution Hall.
Tickets go on sale March 27. Even if he”s not coming to you live, Young may be coming to a theater near you this week as “Neil Young Truck Show,” the second in director Jonathan Demme”s trilogy of Young films, screens in theaters across the country this week.
Dates are below:
Tue
May 18
Palace Theatre
Albany, NY
Wed
May 19
Shea”s Performing Arts Center
Buffalo, NY
Fri
May 21
Hanover Theatre
Worcester, MA
Sun
May 23
Oakdale Theatre
Wallingford, CT
Mon
May 24
Constitution Hall
Washington, DC
Wed
May 26
Palace Theatre
Louisville, KY
Thu
May 27
Knoxville Civic Auditorium
Knoxville, TN
Sat
May 29
Fox Theatre
Atlanta, GA
Sun
May 30
Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium
Spartanburg, SC
Tue
June 1
Ryman Auditorium
Nashville, TN
Wed
June 2
Ryman Auditorium
Nashville, TN
Fri
June 4
Jones Hall
Houston, TX
Sat
June 5
Bass Performance Hall
Austin, TX
Mon
June 7
Meyerson Symphony Center
Dallas, TX

