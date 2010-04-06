Neil Young takes Twisted Road to first solo tour in several years

Rocker Neil Young, who finally won his first Grammy this year (for best art direction, no less) kicks off his first solo concert in several years May 18 at the Palace Theater in Albany, N.Y.

The three-week Twisted Road tour will take Young to many historic theaters, including Nashville”s Ryman Auditorium and D.C.”s Constitution Hall.

Tickets go on sale March 27. Even if he”s not coming to you live, Young may be coming to a theater near you this week as “Neil Young Truck Show,” the second in director Jonathan Demme”s trilogy of Young films, screens in theaters across the country this week.

Dates are below: