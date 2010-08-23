No Lie: Eminem adds his name to the list of MTV VMA performers

Enimem will make a rare live appearance at the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards on Sept. 12. The rapper is the leading male nominee with eight nods.

No word on what song he”ll perform, but we hope it”s “Love the Way You Lie,” which has taken up residency atop the Billboard Hot 100.

He joins already announced performers Kanye West, Justin Bieber, Drake, B.o.B and Florence + The Machine. Ke$ha, Nicki Minaj, Emma Stone, Penn Badgley, Trey Songz, Ashley Greene and Selena Gomez. That slate is a little light on superstars so expect way more to be rolled out in the coming weeks, including some top rock acts (since there are no rock bands announced so far).

We have no inside track, but we bet that Taylor Swift, whose new album comes out in October, gets a slot, especially given that her video for “Mine” debuts across all MTV Network platforms, including MTV, VH1 and CMT, on Friday.

Plus, Lady GaGa, who leads all nominees has to be a lock to perform, we’d think, so don’t be surprised if her name is added the closer it gets.