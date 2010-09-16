On The Rise: The Acorn harvests solid new album ‘No Ghost,’ gorgeous video

I first fell in love with The Acorn in 2007, more specifically, when I saw the breathtakingly dramatic animated video for track “Flood Pt. 1.” The song was culled from the larger narrative, “Glory Hope Mountain,” a tribute to frontman Rolf Klausener’s mom’s early journey from Honduras to Guatemala to Miami then to Montreal.

The Ottawa-based band’s newest set “No Ghost” is just as epic, though doesn’t necessarily boast a clear-cut concept. It still features the Latin-influenced rhythms, the woodsy hum of nylon-stringed guitar, those popping, earthy vocals. It’s a solid set, with features like electric “I Made the Law” and “Misplaced,” which Klausener told me briefly at a show in Brooklyn was his first real “sexy time” song.

Thankfully, too, the band has another animated video offering — the subtle and endearing “Restoration,” which, to be appropriately dramatic, is like a summer’s exhale into autumn, a recharge with a shock before the long haul of winter.

The story goes that they made this one in an “ isolated cottage in northern Quebec” (how very Bon Iver), so I’d recommend isolated listening to this diverse and emotional record, then get thee to one of their many North American tour dates, a stint launched just this week. See below.



Here are The Acorn’s tour dates:

September 15 – Halifax, NS – St. Matthew’s United Church

September 16 – Fredericton, NB – Harvest Jazz and Blues Festival

September 17 – Sackville, NB – Sackville City Fair

September 21 – Cambridge, MA – TT the Bear’s *

September 23 – New York, NY – Mercury Lounge *

September 24 – Brooklyn, NY – Littlefield *

September 25 – Philadelphia, PA – Kung Fu Necktie *

September 26 – Washington, DC – DC9*

September 28 – Pontiac, MI – Crofoot Ballroom*

September 29 – Cleveland, OH – Beachland Ballroom *

September 30 – Chicago, IL – Schubas *

October 1 – Minneapolis, MN – Turf Club

October 2 – Madison, WI – The Frequency

October 13 – Los Angeles, CA – The Echo ++

October 14 – San Francisco, CA – Cafe du Nord++

October 16 – Portland, OR – Doug Fir ++

October 17 – Seattle, WA – High Dive++

October 20 – Victoria, BC – Lucky Bar++

October 21 – Vancouver, BC – The Biltmore Cabaret ++

October 23 – Edmonton, AB – Starlite Room++

October 24 – Calgary, AB – Republik ++

October 25 – Saskatoon, SK – Amigo’s ++

October 26 – Winnipeg, MB – Park Theatre ++

October 27 – Thunder Bay, ON – The Apollo ++

October 28 – Sault Ste Marie – Loplop Lounge and Gallery ++

December 4 – Ottawa, ON – Capital Music Hall++



* w/Basia Bulat

++ w/Leif Vollebekk