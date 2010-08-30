Oscar in August: 10 predictions for the 2010-11 awards season

As summer comes to an end and award season braces for the triple threat of the Venice, Telluride and Toronto Film Festivals, this pundit must once again put his reputation on the line with my annual Oscar in August predictions. This hit or miss list began in 2005 while I was writing the Hollywood Hitlist for MSN. This is the sixth edition and let’s just say this prognosticator’s soothsaying skills are improving with age.
There are a lot of obvious picks, but let’s be honest, it’s ludicrous to call winners at this point. Sure, Mo’Nique was a massive frontrunner even this far out a year ago for “Precious,” but who knew that certain members of the media would start to campaign against her? Or, “Avatar” sure seemed like it was going to upset increasing favorite “The Hurt Locker” after critical and box office pandemonium hit Hollywood through the Christmas holidays, but the Academy had second thoughts only a few months later. Still, it’s an Oscar watcher’s duty to fall flat on their face every now and again, but moreover, be correct a good deal of the time. Let’s revisit this list in February shall we?
Roadside is the new Apparition.
Last year, newcomer Apparition made waves during awards season with their prestige pics “Bright Star” and “Young Victoria.” The company has lost much of its luster after co-head Bob Berney departed this spring, but not surprisingly, another distributor is filling the void. Roadside Attractions has been around for quite awhile, but this year will be a significant player with Sundance Grand Jury winner “Winter’s Bone,” “Biutiful” with Javier Bardem and the long-delayed “I Love You Phillip Morris.”
Prediction: Roadside will land at least one Oscar nod for either “Winter’s Bone” or “Biutiful.”
The Weinstein Company is back in the Oscar game.
After loosing out on a chance to reclaim their former Miramax digs and some over-hyped results for “Piranha 3D,” Harvey is back in full force for awards season. The longtime Academy player has two major contenders: “The King’s Speech” with Colin Firth, John Wells’ underrated “The Company Men” and “Miral.”
Prediction: The Weinstein Company stays in the game, but doesn’t match last year’s Oscar nod total.
One of the year’s most competitive categories might just be visual effects.
It helps that there a new rule allowing five nominees in the category, but without an “Avatar,” “Lord of the Rings” or “Benjamin Button” in the mix, this is one of the closest races in some time.
Prediction: “Inception,” “Tron Legacy” and “Iron Man 2” are locks for visual effects nominations.
Leonardo DiCaprio is screwed.
Perhaps its because he appears to be playing the same moody, upset character again and again, but DiCaprio seems further away than ever from winning an Academy Award. Considering the talent he displayed with his first nod in 1993 for “What’s Eating Gilbert Grape,” that’s something of a shocker 17 years later. Perhaps a comedy might mix things up? At this point, we’ll put our money on Brad Pitt to win Oscar gold before DiCaprio ever does.
Prediction: Leonardo DiCaprio will not benefit from the critical acclaim of “Inception” and finds himself without his fourth Oscar nomination.
“How Do You Know” is this year’s “It’s Complicated.”
Paul Rudd, Owen Wilson and Reese Witherspoon are talented actors, but James L. Brooks’ latest dramedy appears to be just another false-awards contender in the making. Universal and the filmmakers behind “It’s Complicated” played this game last year and used it to their advantage publicity wise. “Know” could do the same with the Globes, but not much else.
Prediction: James L. Brooks doesn’t rekindle the magic that has deserted him since “Broadcast News” and is out of the awards game with “How Do You Know.”
“Toy Story 3” will nag a best picture nomination and, duh, win best animated picture.
This pundit is one of the few who just feels the increasingly predictable Pixar formula all over the third “Toy Story” installment, but $1 billion worldwide and rave reviews will be handsomely rewarded.
Prediction: Not only will “Toy Story 3” win best animated picture, but it will be nominated in the traditional best picture category as well.
Venice and Toronto will provide another late surprise.
Two years ago, Searchlight picked up “The Wrestler” after Venice and quickly rode adoration for Mickey Rourke’s performance to solid box office and a Best Actor nod. Last year, Sony Classics acquired “The Last Station” after Telluride and was rewarded with Oscar nods for both Helen Mirren and Christopher Plummer. This year there are a number of contenders salivating in the wings for distribution. Robert Redford’s “The Conspirator”? Mickey Rourke, Bill Murray and Megan Fox in “Passion Play”? “Henry’s Crime” with Keanu Reeves and Vera Farminga? John Cameron Mitchell’s “Rabbit Hole” with Nicole Kidman? We’ll know much more in less than two weeks.
Prediction: One film will be picked up at either Venice, Toronto or Telluride and land at least one Oscar nomination this year (not so vague when you think about it, really).
Annette Bening could be this year’s Jeff Bridges.
Sadly, there is a growing list of actresses past 50 that have been nominated more than two times and never won an Academy Award. Some of the names include Sigourney Weaver, Glenn Close, Michelle Pfeiffer, Debra Winger and Joan Allen. One of those ladies, three-time nominee Annette Bening, will get another shot this year.
Prediction: Bening will be nominated for Best Actress for “The Kids Are All Right.” Will she win? Well…
There are three best picture nominee no brainers.
Unless a filmmaker/producer or actor associated with three films commit some heinous act (and there’s certainly time), only seven slots are left open at the moment for every other studio to fight over.
Prediction: “Inception,” “The Social Network” and, as previously mentioned, “Toy Story 3” are in.
Do you agree or disagree with predictions above? Share your thoughts below.
well, this wasn’t very……daring
Leo will receive a best actor nod for his work in Shutter island.
no. he won’t. unfortunately
I’m predicting a surprise nomination for Jesse Eisenberg in The Social Network.
I’m very surprised that “True Grit” was mentioned nowhere in this entire article.
By the way I think James Franco will snag an Oscar nod for either “Howl” or “127 Hours”.
I’m not ready to predict True Grit will be a lock for an Oscar nod, although I’m very excited about it. There always seems to be one contender that falters in Dec. I’m hinging my bets.
Girl with the Dragon Tattoo for Best Foreign Language Picture
Ineligible.
Leo will receive a best actor nod for his work in Shutter island or Incepton
Don’t you think Leonardo DiCaprio will receive the “congratulatory” nod this year? You know, the one Julia Roberts received in 2000 and Sandra Bullock received last year? Very well-respected actor who’s made money for just about everyone in town goes ahead and makes one great (two actually, counting Shutter Island) film the year and maybe the Academy wants to “reward” him, as they do so often? Yeah, I know the circumstances with him are different, especially accounting for the “deja vu” in all his roles… but I still think there’s a chance.
Also, do you think Danny Boyle will be screwed this year, no matter how good 127 Hours is? I mean, Slumdog Millionaire was just 2 years ago… and everyone will be reluctant to award him something so soon, even if he deserves it. Kinda like what happened with Helen Mirren last year.
And yeah, agree with you on the 3 locks for Best Picture and Toy Story 3’s lock for Best Animated Picture. Unless, of course, Disney’s Tangled turns out to be the Miyazaki masterpiece the trailers haven’t revealed.
And *finally*, what about a nod for Chris Nolan? And the chances of Black Swan, as of now?
We’ll know about Black Swan and 127 Hours over the next two weeks. DiCaprio isn’t in congratulatory form yet. He’s also not the most personable man about town, which does matter…
giving a lot of credit to the social network despite not having even come out yet… that’s publicity you can’t buy…
Greg,
Don’t you think it’s time that Leo team back up with Spielberg for another whimsical drama?
I still think that Catch Me if You Can represents the very best performance DiCaprio has ever given. Even better than The Aviator or The Departed.
Working with Nolan and Scorsese is always a good thing, but it can’t hurt for him to team again with Spielberg, or maybe find his way into a Ron Howard film.
It wouldn’t hurt DiCaprio to make a romantic comedy or a dark comedy or any film where he…um…smiles.
I believe Joseph Gordon-Levitt will be nominated best supporting actor for his role in Inception..
Marion Cotillard has a much better shot than Gordon-Levitt. What does G-L do in that performance that is awards worthy? Not much.
One loses out on a chance, not looses. Please get a brush-up book on grammar and spelling. Thank you.
Robert Duval
Robert Duvall for “Get Low” is a lock, and don’t be surprised to see BIll Murray with a Best Supporting nod as well. A great movie that went too far under the radar.
Julliane Moore might have a better shot for best actress, with Benning in supporting. Especially because she was snubbed in last year’s ” A Single Man.” This could set up Benning to be beaten for a third time by Hilary Swank, should she win for “Conviction.” Also, I think Leo has to a get a nom for one of those roles. and what about “Black Swan?” Also, it is always smart to include Clint Eastwood, (Hereafter) in Oscar predictions. My most solid prediction is Chris Nolan for Best Director.
I’m confident Benning will be in lead, but we’ll see what SAG and Academy voters think when they place in their nominations. As for Eastwood, it’s unclear whether Hereafter is an awards film. No one has seen it yet. That will change after Toronto. Swank will have to be pretty great in “Conviction” to score a nod. We’ll see.
Robert Duvall and Bill Murray are locks for noms. Good chance they will carry the picture into the Best Picture category too. Murray wins for Best Supporting, part for Get Low part body of work.
I’m surprised of no mention of Blue Valentine in the Weinstein part. It seems like a good bet for some nominations.