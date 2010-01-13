Oscar Show Secrets: Go ‘Team,’ a big opening number and ‘get me Taylor Lautner!’

Following a hit show is never easy whether its in the 9:30 PM slot on NBC Thursday nights or you’re that over-hyped new show in the post Super Bowl slot. So in some ways, you have to feel for new Oscar producers Bill Mechanic and Adam Shankman. Publicly the second choice after last year’s heralded team of Larry Mark and Bill Condon brought surprise, style and class back to the king of award shows, the mismatched duo have been hard at work trying to make the 82nd Oscars just as memorable. Well, they are certainly trying.
The theme this year — at least at the moment — is “team.” That’s mostly to tie into the fact the show has two hosts in Steve Martin and Alec Baldwin instead of the more recent trend of one (and again, after Hugh Jackman turned down an immediate repeat). As previously reported, Baldwin was asked first and said he’d only do it if Martin (a two-time singular emcee) came on board. Multiple hosts aren’t anything new to Oscar, although it’s been over two decades since they’ve gone in that direction. More odd is how the duo will work together, but we’re betting Martin will make sure it won’t go too negative or sarcastic. Baldwin’s hilarious for 30 minutes, but he can’t be ripping on everyone for three hours. That’s why Chris Rock hasn’t been back.
But wait! There’s more. Now, realize all of this can be scrapped within the next two months, but according to HitFix’s sources it’s all “in” for now.
– Musical director Marc Shaiman has written an original song that will open the show centered around the “team” theme to introduce Baldwin and Martin together. Oh, and expect a glitzy number with 500 or so dancers (so much for Shankman’s promise to only do numbers if it fit with the nominees).
– A tribute to John Hughes is currently planned outside of the traditional In Memoriam segment.
– Will the show keep last year’s set up of having five previous Oscar winners present to each nominee before announcing the winner? At first, it appeared like that wouldn’t be the case. Now, after significant push back (“I wish that would have happened when I won,” says one former winner) smarter (begrudgingly?) heads have prevailed and friends of each nominee will present the two main acting categories. Yes, that’s right. Not previous winners, but friends (it’ll be just like “This is your life Helen Mirren!”).
– Big surprise, but your producers have one obsession for the show: Taylor Lautner. Seriously, if the “New Moon” star makes the date all will be well in Oscar land. Considering he’s already playing the Globes and has appeared on practically every other awards show this year its hard to imagine he won’t show up if invited. Whether he’s worth all the fuss for potential ratings is something else entirely.
Luckily for Mechanic, Shankman and the Academy, what new twists they bring to Oscar won’t matter much. The show will be handed a treasure full of potential ratings magic with numerous nominations for “Avatar.” The last time a hit this massive was a potential best picture winner? No, not “Lord of the Rings: The Return of the Kings” (although that show did do well), but Cameron’s other box office dominator, “Titanic.” That show, the 70th Academy Awards, found over 57 million people watching, the biggest audience in the last 20 years. If the Academy can get to 40 million (36.9 million watched last year), ABC will be doing cartwheels.
Sometimes people just get lucky.
More scoops and insider word on the show as it comes in.
As the season heats up, look for breaking awards season news and commentary daily on Awards Campaign. For the latest, follow @HitFixGregory on Twitter.
Taylor Lautner is a joke. You think he’ll lure the tweens to watch this awards show? Might as well invite Robert Pattinson instead.
agreed!!!! please if i see Tay in another award show im gonna scream!!!! NOT the oscars please! bring RPattz and Kstew!!!!
WHAT THE F!!!!!!! I hope Robert Pattinson presents at the Oscars! He’s the only reason why I watched last year and he’s the only reason why I WILL watch this year. If he’s not going, I’m done with the Oscars.
ROBERT PATTINSON!!!!!!! WHO WANTS TAYLOR? I RATHER SEE R-PATTZ!!!!!!!!
This is wrong. I hope Rob Pattinson is the one who goes to the Oscars. Taylor? He’s only 17, has nothing but showing off his abs. I can’t believe Rob won’t be at the Oscars.
I was going to watch the People’s Choice and the Golden Globes hoping Robert Pattinson will be there but you know what? I didn’t. I have no interest in award shows and the only reason why I turned on the awards were because of Rob. If he ain’t going to the Oscars, count me out.
Oh, no, please not the blandest, most boring young actor out there. Bring back Robert Pattinson to the Oscars, not this idiot.
I’m disappointed. I was expecting Rob to be at the Oscars this year. Well I won’t be watching now.
So now a 17 year old kid who shows off nothing but his abs in a Twilight movie is now considered Oscars’ only hope for ratings? How sad. I actually watched the Oscars last year because of Robert Pattinson. He’s such a cute, nice, humble, down to earth, bold, and honest man. Hope Rob is the one who’s going.
I can’t believe this. No one cares about this kid. Have the oscars gone mad?
I will actually stop watching if Taylor Lautner is there. Did his PR guru’s lie to you again? Twilight fans can’t stand that horrible actor who is only known for taking his top off. I’m so sick of him..and especially of him being promoted with Kristen Stewart. She’s a great young actress but Summit spent 6 months trying to sell them as a couple and it turned me off.
To be honest, Robert Pattinson is the one who should be presenting at the Academy Awards. Love him so much.
Taylor Lautner? No, I will not tune in to see him at the Oscars. Don’t get me wrong, I think he’s a nice kid and all – but he will not draw as many viewers as you think you are going to. The real draw is Robert Pattinson. An even bigger draw is Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart together. Robert is the only reason I watched the whole show last year. Invite Taylor by all means, but don’t expect a huge number of people tuning in on his appearance alone. (Like so many did last year to glimpse RPattz).
No one cares about this 17 yr old kid..seriously..wheres Robert Pattinson..or even Kristen Stewart…but even if one of them arent there im not watching for this little punk..wth!
Rob is the only reason why I watched Twilight and New Moon. Even though New Moon was worse than Twilight and there was less Rob. God I can’t stand this kid and I’m 19! Yes I’m a teen technically and should be obsessed with his 6-pack but no dear I’m not! Rob is 10000x more interesting and better than Taylor. When Taylor shows me something besides him being shirtless then I’ll think about it. RIGHT NOW ROB SHOULD BE THE ONE AT THE OSCARS. F U OSCARS IF THIS DOESN’T HAPPEN.
I don’t care if Taylor shows up at the Oscars. Oh cry me a river! I’m so not watching the Golden Globes because Rob isn’t going. Now the only reason I can’t wait for the Oscars are because Rob might be there. Hopefully he will!!!!!!
ROBERT EFFING PATTINSON!!!!!!!!
Rob isn’t going to the Oscar’s. He’s filming in Budapest and London during this time period. Summit has fooled the world into thinking people actually enjoy ugly, untalented POS Taylor Lautner.
Fuck everyone! Rob better presen at the Oscars. He’s a lot better than Taylor in many ways. He’s real, smart, talented, passionate, sweet, nice, and so damn handsome. How can he not go to the Oscars? I hope he presents or else I’m so over all this.
If anyone should be invited from the Twilight cast, it should be Robert Pattinson. He’s the heart and soul of the Twilight franchise. Do these people really think Taylor is the main character in the movies? He’s a werewolf who’s in love with Bella and then falls in love with Edward and Bella’s baby. Now that isn’t the type of audience you want. He has no fanbase compared to Rob’s. If you want huge ratings, you invite Rob…
are these people high or something? what the f is up with the oscars.taylor? the 17 year old kid who i couldnt stand to watch onscreen when watching new moon? gosh i will make sure i WONT watch the oscars if hes attending. robert pattinson is my love!
I don’t give a RATS *SS about seeing Taylor…get rid of him and his steroid abs, he’s a joke and ugly too
Get Rob Pattinson and Kristen Stewart to be there….then i will watch it. Rob ROCKED the red carpet last year and we all know he was why the ratings were so high
Yeah right.
I don’t want Taylor. I want Rob! Stupid Summit.
What does the Oscar want? To get Taylor to rip his tux off and show his abs. I swear I’m going to effin lose it with the Academy if Rob isn’t invited. He rocked the red carpet and was the only reason why the Oscars had high ratings in so long. The girls couldn’t stop yelling his name when he was on that red carpet. That’s your reason.
ROBERT PATTINSON hands down. The only person who will get me to tune in to watching the boring ass award show.
I couldn’t care about Taylor attending the Oscasr. That won’t get me to watch this really lame award show. It’s boring, admit it or not. I watched the Oscars last year because Rob was there and he absolutely ROCKED it. He was hot, gorgeous, sexy, handsome, and so well mannered. Yes he was nervous but that was the cutest thing ever.
The Academy Awards want higher ratings? Well inviting Taylor Lautner will make things worse. I mean yes the Academy can invite him, but they should invite Robert Pattinson. He has a huge female fan base. He’s ridiculously popular around the world. Also inviting Megan Fox will help the ratings too. She has a huge male fan base which can draw in male viewers, including the female. The Oscars need to think carefully about these things.
As a guy i don’t want to see this kid on the show, he can’t act at all and i never seen a person so full of himself.
Now if you have to invite any actors from Twilight, how about Michael sheen, Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart…these are the stars of that show and good actors
Inviting Taylor is a joke no offense. I get inviting Rob is great because he’s the biggest superstar I’ve seen since the Beatles. Look at how many people he attracts. The only reason the Oscars got higher ratings last year was because of him. I can’t believe they’re not inviting Rob.
I’m over this. I’m not watching the oscars this year at all. The only reason why I was going to watch was because of Rob. He’s amazing. Period.
Why don’t you guys invite Paris Hilton too, to get higher ratings? WTF how the hell isn’t Rob presenting this year? This is fucked up.
No way. Robert Pattinson should be presenting at the Oscars. I like Taylor but no way. He’s just this annoying kid who can’t stop taking his shirt off. Please spare us the shirtlessness at the Oscars and have the gentleman Rob present at the oscars.
I put Robert Pattinson and Taylor Lautner in the same category. Neither one should be presenting at the Oscars. I don’t see how one is considered more legit than the other. Both are stars in a franchise driven by teenage girls. I rolled my eyes last year when Pattinson got up on stage.
Why do the Oscars have to be teenage driven? The Oscars has been basically an adult awards ceremony. Get ACTORS, not Abercrombie & Fitch models. And the idea of having friends introduce the two lead categories is horrible. The introduction of the acting categories by previous winners gives class to the show. The way its meant to be. Actors celebrating actors.
Last year Robert Pattinson attended and this year he should be the one to attend to. Yes he has a huge teen fan base but that isn’t it. He’s working with many experienced and well reputable people in the industry this year. Hoping that Robert Pattinson presents at the Oscars.
taylor lautner in the oscars? seriously? oh god why? why? the oscars have been ruined for me after knowing that
these Oscars are going to BLOW. Adam Shankman was a mistake. Dragging those lame SYTYCD people into this is horrifying. So tacky.
And Taylor Lautner has no business there.
Oh my God. The way this talkback has quickly degenerated into a Team Jacob -vs- Team Edward is stupefying, to say the least.
Why not discuss about the *actual* awards show, rather than just arguing about who’s hotter??
Also, that idea of having friends of actors present the acting awards is so awful that it baffles the mind who woulda thunk it. Please dear God, let some sense prevail.
F*ck this!!! Where the hell is ROB!!! I’m so sick of this kid! He is everywhere! I want ROB and Kristen!
F*CK YOU SUMMIT!
WTF?! Taylor Lautner?! Nooooo. thats so stupid. ruining the oscars! this isn’t MTV!
if this famewhore Taylor is there i won’t watch it…He is ugly and always seek attention….Give us Rob! Rob! ROB! but i understand Rob if he isn’t there..he has many things to do
I want Rob. He is the best! Stupid, snob Hollywood!
What?? Taylor Lautner?? Are you kidding me? Looks like Oscar become circus show now.
I always watch Oscars but the show is getting pathetic in their attempts to boost the ratings. They are willing to invite some 17-year old kid who has nothing to show but his abs to be a presenter, really? I am losing all respect for Oscars if it’s true.
I understand their desire to attract younger audience by inviting some young actor who is hot at the moment but Taylor is not the answer. He has nothing interesting going on for him (I checked his upcoming projects). It would be more acceptable if they invited someone who has at least some interesting projects on their resume. Also, by looking at the posts here it’s clear that people don’t appreciate his attention seeking attitude and rather see shy and modest Pattinson.
Bottom line: by inviting Taylor they will not attract new viewers and alienate the regular crowd.
I understand he will be presenting with his shirt off, so methinks the Academy is really tanking when it comes to standards this year.
I’ll be the first to announce that we’re not on planet Rob Pattinson! Taylor Lautner is so good looking and nice and has such a great connection with people. He’s obviously attracts a more mature crowd by reading all these comments. I’ll be the better person and say Rob’s ok but Taylor is the greatest!(smile)