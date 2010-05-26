Rage Against the Machine, Michael Moore, Kanye swipe at Arizona in boycott

Zack de la Rocha of Rage Against the Machine is leading the charge on The Sound Strike, a movement launched online for artists to boycott taking tours through Arizona in protest of the recently passed immigration law.

Rage, Cypress Hill, Juanes, Conor Oberst, Los Tigres del Norte, Kanye West, Sonic Youth and more than a dozen other notable musicians have already publicly jumped on board; notable movie-maker and activist Michael Moore has signed on as well.

Protests have been mounting overall against the controversial law, SB1070, that requires law enforcement to seek proof of a person’s immigration or citizenship status if they believe that person to be undocumented.

It’s what de la Rocha says “sanctions racial profiling.” In a statement on The Sound Strike website:

Fans of our music, our stories, our films and our words can be pulled over and harassed every day because they are brown or black, or for the way they speak, or for the music they listen to. People who are poor like some of us used to be could be forced to live in a constant state of fear while just doing what they can to find work and survive. This law opens the door for them to be shaked down, or even worse, detained and deported while just trying to travel home from school, from home to work, or when they just roll out with their friends.

Some of us grew up dealing with racial profiling, but this law (SB 1070) takes it to a whole new low. If other states follow the direction of the Arizona government, we could be headed towards a pre-civil rights era reality. This unjust law was set into motion by the same Arizona government that refused to acknowledge Martin Luther King Jr. day as a national holiday.

Tenacious D, Massive Attack, Cafe Tacvuba, Calle 13, Joe Satriana, Serj Tankian, Rise Against, Ozomatli, Sabertooth Tiger, Street Sweeper Social Club, Spank Rock and others have also signed. The mission is to send a message to legislators that these acts will skip Arizona on their tour stops, withdrawing monetary income, in hopes the law will be battled and repealed.