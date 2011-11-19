Reality TV Roundup: ‘The Amazing Race’ gets fuzzy, ‘Survivor’ reveals marriage woes and ‘The X Factor’ reveals a brat

Welcome to Reality TV Roundup — a quick look at some of the reality TV-centric stories that have recently popped up across the fine, old Interwebs. Click away, my couch potato friends. But before you do…

SPOILER ALERT! If you watch "The X Factor," "Survivor," "Dancing with the Stars," "Top Chef," "Project Accessory," "Work of Art," "The Biggest Loser" or "America's Next Top Model," the latest elimination for each show is revealed in the text below.

Can’t get enough “Survivor”? Good, because it’s going to be on until at least 2013.

Ozzy is unsinkable, and Whitney gets the boot. Read all about it in this recap.

Jim talks about why he lied about being a medical marijuana dealer, while Keith evades a question about Whitney. Oh, they are so dating!

And, according to her secret (not possibly ex? Estranged?) husband, oh yeah they’re dating.

A camera operator on the show spills the beans about what happens behind the scenes — and a particularly gross moment for an unnamed competitor. You’ve been warned.

So, Laurence and Zak get stuck in traffic and are eliminated. But most importantly, this episode had BUNNIES! Read all about it in this recap.

Astro acts like a brat, but it’s class act Stacy Francis who gets sent home. Read all about it in this recap.

Guess what? Stacy thought Astro was an ass, too. And yes, she regrets that Meatloaf song, too.

Poor posture finally catches up to Hope Solo, who gets sent home with hot partner Maks. Read all about it in this recap.

Derek Hough feels no pressure to win because the final three couples are just so darn good. And he thinks Bruno’s nasty comments aren’t so bad. Aw, Derek’s just too nice!

Ricki Lake is returning to talk TV in 2012. She she has her own show again AND she can dance, too!

The stars think the finals are too close to call. Where’s their competitive spirit, anyway?

Keith had a great backstory (he served time!) but it’s not enough to save him when he buys cooked, frozen shrimp. Read all about it in this recap.

Keith didn’t mean to buy frozen shrimp, he says. He was just trying to be efficient by getting cooked stuff, he swears! But he hopes his story inspired people, and it did.

Retired payroll supervisor Bonnie gets the boot from the ranch.

Anna Kournikova won’t be back. Someone go beg Jillian Michaels to return!

Shoe designer James blows it big time by not designing a second item. Read all about it in this recap.

Dominique can’t pronounce the word “javelin,” hold one or stay in the competition. Read all about it in this recap.

Taylor can’t believe it when the other wives point out that, um, she’s a victim of domestic abuse. Oh, the nerve! Read all about it in this recap.

Kim is getting her own docu-series revolving around her tacky wedding. Yay.

Phaedra is moving forward with her funeral business idea, while NeNe’s distaste for Atlanta (and Sheree and Kim) lingers on. Read all about it in this recap.

Dr. Drew defends his new, crap TV show, and explains the point of “Celebrity Rehab,” in case you missed it.

MTV is going to air “Buck Wild,” a show about teens in a rural Appalachian town. Yes, everyone in America is not only getting their fifteen minutes, but a TV show, too.

Dr. Oz celebrates his 400th show with “The Dr. Oz Show” babies. Which are somehow his responsibility. Um, not because he knocked anybody up, but because he gave advice that helped women lose weight. Or something. This is a pretty tenuous connection, but if you like babies, click for video.

The Sucklord talks about being beaten down by the competition on “Work of Art.” The show turned him into a big softy. With a name like The Sucklord, that can’t be good.

Southwest Airlines is doing a reality show. Um, why?

The new women Ben Flajnik will be treated to on “The Bachelor.” And don’t worry — the old lady is actually one of the bachelorette’s grandmas.

Everyone’s tired of Kim Kardashian. But should her show be yanked? The petition is here.