Reba McEntire, Underoath, Cee Lo, Kid Cudi lead new music release week

Loretta Lynn gets made over by Reba. Reba sings Beyonce. Kanye helping out on Thirty Seconds to Mars. Kid Cudi releases sophomore set on Kanye’s imprint.

There’s a lot of crossover in the new music releases for the week of Nov. 9, including a pair of high-profile compilations: the next installment of the “NOW” hits compilation series and a stellar tribute to Loretta Lynn. Cee Lo is a “Killer”Â while GWAR promises a “Bloody Pit” and Twista threatens a “Storm.” How aggro!

Check out the major new albums hitting the shelves this week:

Susan Boyle, â€œThe Giftâ€ (Syco Music/Sony) â€“ The Scottish internet sensation is back and while her first effort last year brought “Silent Night” as its yultide greeting, this sophomore set is chock full of Christmas classics. And remember that debacle with Lou Reed and SuBo’s cover of “Perfect Day?” The Velvet Underground legend has gone out of his way to make it up to her, by directing the video for the cover, released this week. HowÂ punk rock.

Cee Lo Green, â€œThe Lady Killerâ€ (Elektra/Atlantic) â€“ Not every song on the set sounds like viral hit “F*ck You,” but the soul’s all the same. The Gnarls Barkley/Goodie Mob member mixes Motown with ’70s soul, hip-hop and dance for this soul set. Read our interview with Cee Lo here.

GWAR, â€œBloody Pit of Horrorâ€ (Metal Blade) â€“ It’s hard to believeÂ this vet metal group is from Virginia, and not an actual bloody pit of horror, with this newest effort as a reminder. Get ready for zombies, genocide, t*ts and many slain fans.

Hellogoodbye, â€œWould It Kill You?â€ (Wasted Summer/Rocket Science) â€“ Want starter cash for your album? Fund it yourself. That’s what Rocket Science founder Kevin Day did with his dancey-rock band for this sophomore album. “When We First Met”Â is the single currently in rotation from that album; the group may even get an extra charge from touring with 3Oh!3 all this month.

Jamiroquai, â€œRock Dust Light Starâ€ (Mercury) –Â Sorry, America: This album is import-only at this point, but funky “White Knuckle Ride” and forthcoming single “Blue Sky” is enough to throw-down extra for air mail. Jay Kay co-produced the set with Charlie Russell and Brad Spence.

Quincy Jones, â€œQ: Soul Bossa Nostraâ€ (Qwest/Interscope) â€“ Industry legend Quincy Jones’ hits and collaborations get makeovers by some big names, like John Legend, Amy Winehouse (!!), Ludacris, Snoop Dogg, Usher, T.I., B.o.B. and David Banner. And, of course, Jones helms the reinterpretations himself. Just as he said, “Everything Must Change.”

Kid Cudi, â€œMan on the Moon II: The Legend of Mr. Ragerâ€ (G.O.O.D. Music/Universal Motown) â€“ Hinted in his first album, Kid Cudi incorporates more rock into his slacker hip-hop tunes. Kanye West helps out on single “Erase Me,” a single that got a comedic video interpretation. It’s out on the G.O.O.D. imprint, Kanye’s label.

Dave Matthews Band, â€œLive in New York Cityâ€ (RCA) â€“ DMB is taking 2011 off in terms of touring, so it seems only right that they treat fans with yet another double-disc concert set.

Reba McEntire, â€œAll the Women I Amâ€ (Valory Music Group) â€“ Country star Reba plays many roles in her life — mother, wife, business woman, writer, singer — so she crafted a whole album around the many “women” she must be. Its led by â€œTurn on the Radioâ€ and includes her version of Beyonce’s â€œIf I Were a Boy,â€ performed earlier this year unplugged on CMT.

Aaron Neville, â€œI Know I’ve Been Changedâ€ (EMI Gospel) â€“ Same Neville you know, with the added bonus from producer and very-cool-man Joe Henry.

Twista, â€œThe Perfect Stormâ€ (Get Money Gang Entertainment) — Twista. Storm. I see what you did there. The lightning-fast Chicago rapper gets a little help from his friends like Chris Brown, Raekwon, T-Pain and Waka Flocka Flame. Rumor had it he was shopping it to G.O.O.D. too. Maybe next time.

Underoath, â€œ”Ã˜ (Disambiguation)” (Solid State/Tooth & Nail) â€“ Christian metalcore may sound a bit obscure, but remember that this troupe nearly took No. 1 on The Billboard 200 before (“Define the Great Line” made it to No. 2 in 2008). Expect Reba and Boyle to get a run for her money to the top next week.

Various, â€œCoal Miner’s Daughter: A Tribute to Loretta Lynnâ€ (Columbia Nashville) — What do Sheryl Crow, Faith Hill, Alan Jackson, Kid Rock, Miranda Lambert, Martina McBride, Paramore, Reba McEntire, Carrie Underwood, Steve Earle, the White Stripes and Lucinda Williams all have in common? They each interpret Loretta Lynn’s songs on this new compilation, celebrating 50 years of this trailblazer’s country and Americana music.

Various, â€œNOW That’s What I Call Music! 36â€ (Capitol) â€“ At this point, there’s no escaping these hits compilations, and with artists on the tracklist like Katy Perry, Ke$ha, Maroon 5, Chris Brown, Sugarland and other chart-toppers, expect to see “Now 36” in a Christmas stocking and sale aisle near you this holiday season.

Thirty Seconds to Mars, â€œThis Is War: Deluxe Editionâ€ (Virgin) â€“ This previously released album gets a makeover with a DVD of music videos and the CD with three bonus tracks, including a Kanye West collab on â€œHurricane.â€

