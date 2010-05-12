Recap: ‘Lost’ 6.15 ‘Across The Sea’ offers explanations… but too many?

Two weeks in a row now, “Lost” has started without a “previously on” montage. I’m guessing that’s because if you tune in at this point, and you haven’t been keeping up, there’s probably no way you’re going to figure things out in ninety seconds of clips.
I’m afraid to go read anyone else’s recap on this episode. Just watching my Twitter feed go by, I can see already that people are having polarized responses to this big fat plate full of exposition, all served up at once, a mythology download that explains a big chunk of the show’s mysteries all at once.
That’s a scary prospect for a show like “Lost.” The time to put up or shut up for this particular game, and this season has been a long slow fuse that is paying off now in ways that I never would have predicted as a from-the-start fan of the show. Part of me is glad that it’s really not doing anything I thought it would be doing at this stage in the game, and part of me is wondering what, exactly, it is that they’re actually doing. There’s one regular episode left, then the giant finale event. And that’s it. That’s all the time they have to wrap up the on-Island conflict, the flash-Sideways structure of season six, and everything else that’s brewing, and I don’t envy them the position they’ve written themselves into.
I’ve spoken to people who have intensely disliked this season’s contributions to the show’s mythology, and until tonight, I would have completely disagreed with them. I’m actually not sure what to make of the decision to tell an entire episode of backstory at this point in the game. This episode feels like something that we maybe should have heard at some point in season five as a myth told by the original Others on the Island, and it could have been much more valuable if it had been dropped on us then, if the show had been building to this longer. As it is, much of this year’s legwork feels like it’s been piled onto the top of the show here in the home stretch. Too much of it feels like it’s just now coming into play.
Overall, I think if you look at my recaps for this season, you’ll see a fairly upbeat take on this season. I still like most of what they’ve done, but tonight felt like a miscalculation to me. It felt like it killed the momentum dead that they’ve been building.
“Every question that I answer will just lead to another question.” Has there ever been a truer statement of intention than that one? Allison Janney is an actress whose work I like, a very striking and particular presence, and she made a striking figure on which to build this puzzle piece. The entire episode was told as a flash backwards to a time in the distant past. The episode begins with a hugely pregnant woman washing up on the Island. There’s been a shipwreck. The woman appears to be completely alone, and she staggers off into the jungle. She runs into a woman who offers her help and the pregnant woman introduces herself as Claudia. That woman, played by Janney, ends up delivering the woman’s babies, and just after wrapping the twins in blankets, one white, one dark, she beats Claudia to death with a rock.
And so are born our first candidates.
Janney, who is never called anything in the episode besides “Mother,” raises the twin boys on her own. She explains to them that they can never hurt each other because of something she’s done. She raises them believing there is no world outside the Island, that there is nothing across the sea. When they encounter men on the Island, it starts them asking questions that leads to a rift in this makeshift family. Over the span of 30 years, we see these babies grow into Jacob and the still-unnamed Man In Black, and we see them assume the roles that they’ve been playing on the Island in the season so far.
I find myself hard-pressed to offer up an opinion of all the information in tonight’s episode until I see how the next two play out. I suspect I may be a bit disappointed with the show’s final hours after seeing how the cards were revealed this evening. I thought the episode offered up answers, but it did so almost begrudgingly. “Okay, so let’s see… here’s why they can’t kill each other, here’s the building of the frozen donkey wheel… here’s the identiy of Adam and Eve… here’s the birth of the smoke monster” And I’m not sure I liked the way these answers tied things together.
I guess my problem is that so much of it happened in this one simple hour-long episode. There was too much information all at once, gracelessly delivered by a show that has proven over and over again that it is expert at the delivery of backstory. It landed in a way totally contrary to the way “Ab Aeterno” did earlier in the year. That Alpert-centric episode worked as drama regardless of how it handled its mythology. Tonight’s episode just sort of stood there, reciting this story about two demi-gods who have been battling on this Island for ages now. The ideas weren’t the problem… it was more about the execution.
Anyone else feel somewhat burned by the Adam and Eve reveal? It’s feeling less and less like our Lostaways are the main characters of the series. If you’re not going to pay off those bodies with ah time-travel paradox, what fun is that? And does anyone else feel more confused about the rules of the Island than ever before?
I’m not a whiner who is giving up on the show because I didn’t really groove on the creative choices they made this week, but I am a little surprised to find myself this ambivalent about an episode written by Damon Lindelof and Carlton Cuse this close to the show’s ending. I expected this would be a big fat lightning bolt to the forehead sort of week, but instead, I thought it wsa passable. Interesting. And a possible undermining of all the hours we’ve invested as fans.
I guess the next three and a half is where we’ll find out, eh?
I’m glad you were disappointed too Drew. When you pretty much loved every episode this season I was worried you lost objecivity when it comes to this show. Liked Alison Janney and the actors playing the adults playing Jacob and MIB but the answers we got felt forced.? I really, REALLY hope the series finale is several times better.
I have enjoyed this season but have been getting a bad feeling about how they are going to end the show and this episode left me frustrated at what seems to be lazy non answers to big questions.
So the whole power of the island is how “water and light interact”? That is not an answer. Why did that cave of light and water turn the still unnamed character into a cloud of smoke? Who is this woman and why is she the protector of the island?
Also, we didn’t see the building of the donkey wheel, we saw the start of it being built; with no reason as to why such a thing would work, only a vague non answer of “there are smart men who came up with this”, no frozen underground chamber, and the “Mother” character destroying the work done and burying the chamber. So the wheel wasn’t built by those castaways. Who built it then and why? How does it work to use this energy and when did the area become frozen? Does the MIB have later settlers do the work? that is the only explanation that will make sense.
The lack of names and the pointed non use of names is just silly at this point. So Claudia only chose one name for her children. The “Mother” can’t name her son? Also, when someone asks you your name, you normally tell them and ask theirs. Not naming the MIB seemed to be important as his name would signify something… but a reveal of him not having a name is really anticlimactic to the point of silly. Especially in an episode with multiple points where a Mother would use her child’s name.
I like ambiguity. The Prisoner is my favourite show and I admire the questions left at the conclusion of that series. Lost really feels like they are trying to distract me with a Chuck E Cheese instead of answering questions. Telling me there was a woman on the island before Jacob and his brother protecting the cave with light and water which will turn you into a smoke monster if you go in explains nothing. Questions to more questions just feels lazy at this point.
That said, I liked their bodies being Adam and Eve. The pointed flashback to finding the bodies felt like the writers saying “look we did know something in season 1!” even though my girlfriend rightly pointed out that not everyone watching will make the connection.
Also, Jacob was passed the mantle of protector by drinking the wine his “Mother” offered. He shared that wine with Richard. Is that what made Richard immortal? Also, how can Jacob pass the mantle on when he gave the wine to MIB who smashed the bottle?
I really don’t think that every single person who watches this show will be completely, 100% satisfied once “The End” has run its course. If this is the story that Lindelof and Cruse want to tell, then I’m going to go along with it. Has anyone ever read a book that they really enjoyed, but didn’t 100% completely agree with what happened or how the characters chose to do what they did? Same thing with “Lost.”
Oh I know there will be many dissatisfied Lost fans at the end of the series. I wasn’t expecting to be one as there are many open ended questions I am happy to let go. I expected an ambiguous ending and have been looking forward to it.
As I said, I am a huge Prisoner fan and the ending to that series led to Patrick McGoohan fleeing the UK over the anger of fans who wanted a Bond style villain.
The story of Lost is the creators story and I am happy to let them tell it. I just want them to stick the landing and when they come out and do a press run where they describe their audience as a child they will distract by showing them a Chuck e Cheese instead of answering questions I feel like that is a cop out.
I do like how they tied the themes of children raised by others, parental issues (Mommy instead of daddy this time), bad twins!, and wiping out of colonies on the island.
Cuse and Lindelof are good writers and while it is well within their rights to give answers which only lead to more questions. I just think it can be done in a smart way a la the Prisoner or it can be done in a lazy way where you throw up flashy things to distract from the questions you raised in the first place.
I am seeing them talk in NYC next week and perhaps some of the issues I have with the show will have been dealt with by then. I don’t think this was the worst episode ever, nor will it derail the series for me, but between this and the preparation for let down C and L have been spreading in interviews I am nervous.
I don’t want Lost to be a book with a bad ending. Chuck e Cheese no longer interest me.
Sorry about that. Maybe everyone else caught it before me but I don’t think the Man in Black turned into smokey. I think smokey was trapped down there and the original Man in Black was killed when he fell into the whole. Smokey was already trapped there, maybe enticing people with his beautiful light to inspect and inevitably release him. Smokey assumed the form of the Man in Black the same way he has other people he touched.
Was that obvious to everyone and I’m just thinking I had an epiphany? I didn’t watch it til 3am this morning on my DVR so I may have missed some cues.
I think MIB did turn into the smokey. Even though he is a liar I trust his statement that Jacob took his humanity / human body. His being thrown into the cave by Jacob is how he lost his human form.
Either way I don’t think that will be addressed in the final episodes.
I’d like to add something here, but you expressed all of my distaste for the episode for me.
I told my wife essentially the same thing last night, “you’re either in or you’re out.”
The answers have to be somewhat unsatisfying, because they seem to be creating their mythology of the meaning of life/essence of life. Religions have been telling similar myths for thousands of years, and none of them have been accepted as the 100% truth by every human being. We can’t expect Lost to do better in 6 years.
The core of the show is still the castaways. Just remember the feeling you had when you watched Hurley breakdown on the beach after the sub sank.
Whatever it ends up being, it has been an entertaining and thought provoking run. We complain about so much simplistic entertainment out there, let’s applaud ambition. No matter how it ends.
@dumbricht on twitter
I’ve been iffy on this season (or rather, its execution), but I loved this episode, and liked it a whole lot more than the flat and lifeless “Ab Aeterno.” The fact that we’ve been assuming Jacob and Smokey are Demigods, when in fact, they’re both conflicted men dealing with parental issues and responsibilities is such an interesting way to go – the Smoke Monster may be deranged now, after being trapped a milennia on the Island, but he didn’t start that way. For all the black and white visuals, it’s really not black and white at all – and of course, the answered almost every major mythology question. Some people are going to be upset that we don’t know what the light is, but I loved that it’s this really simple, fairy-tale device.
I’m not really excited to see where they go in this final stretch now that they’ve defined and re-defined the game a bit.
Yeah, I was disappointed as well.. But TOO MANY explanations? Hardly. Since ‘Mother’ is apparently the only one who had the real answers and the history of the island in her noggin.. Well, this is ALL were ever going to get as an explanation to the full history of the island.. And I’m sorry but it’s not enough. Did they need to answer every question? No. But they did need to answer more than the origin of Jacob and Smokey. They’ve alluded to A LOT with the temple, the statue, and the hieroglyphs of warring gods. Assuming now that all that came before Jacob and Smokey they needed to answer to those points as well. Or does all that come after what we saw? Either way it’s more than time we all new where we stood. That’s how penultimate and anti penultimate story notes are supposed to go. So yeah, disappointing. Especially since the ‘answers’ they did give us could be vaguer than ever… Was MIB’s spirit transformed to Smokey? Or is Smokey an ageless evil assuming MIB’s appearance. Ya kind of need to clarify that. As this show is all about character’s and we have so much to tie up with them, having the curtain pulled all the way back right now would have gone a long way to clearing all of the mythology distractions up so we can focus on the characters here at the end. Now? I’m unsatisfied and further distracted by the ‘how?’
@johnnyrocket, I posted this above but I agree with your second theory on Smokey. I don’t think the Man in Black turned into smokey. I think Smokey was trapped down there and the original Man in Black was killed when he fell into the hole. Smokey was already trapped there, maybe enticing people with his beautiful light to inspect and inevitably release him. Smokey assumed the form of the Man in Black the same way he has other people he touched.
Was that obvious to everyone and I’m just thinking I had an epiphany? I didn’t watch it til 3am this morning on my DVR so I may have missed some cues.
The mother was previously the smoke monster, that’s how she was able to kill everyone in the village, burn everything down, and fill the well during the brief time MiB was unconscious. Why did she tell Jacob that going down in there was “worse than death”? Because she’s already been down there, dude.
I actually liked this one a lot more than the Richard backstory episode. The most interesting thing to me was setting up the ever-present dynamic of the “natives” vs. the “outsiders,” and showing that, all along, it’s been a false division.
It’s hardly surprising that this episode feels lacklustre. It’s a prequel that answers questions that have no dramatic value to them.
Does it really matter where the smoke monster comes from? Is there anything to be gained from knowing about its origins? The same goes for Jacob and the Man in Black. It’s nice to have some backstory to them as now there is explicit ambiguity about them. Up to know this episode Jacob was “obviously” the good one and MiB was “obviously” the evil one.
Other than that. Who cares? I think most of the questions that people demand answers for are dramatically irrelevant. Most of those open questions relate to setting dross, background details and some loose threads left over from 5+ seasons worth of handwaved writing. (Which, let’s face it, was something the writers did on occasion resort to with the promise of making it relevant in some later episode. Something they have succeeded in more often than not.)
I do expect the finale to at least address the dramatically relevant character arcs, for whoever is still alive. That’s the only thing I will judge the finale by. I don’t expect any revelations that will magically make sense of any plot-holes or dead ends the show has had so far. But I do expect resolutions, even if only emotionally, to the arcs each survivor has been on.
Drew, I felt almost exactly the same way about this episode as you did.
What has always made this show better than an ordinary sci-fi/fantasy show for me has been characters grounded in a present-day reality we can relate to. We’ve come to know and love some great characters on this show — characters like Jack, Hurley, Sawyer, Desmond, Ben, and so forth — and we have a limited amount of time left with them, and to waste the third-to-last episode instead on people I don’t really care about was incredibly frustrating. The events of this episode could have been summarized in a two-minute monologue rather than in a whole precious hour of “Lost.”
And this episode broke the momentum that has been building. We’ve been moving toward some sort of climax and instead we wound up with Allison Janney and some Flintstone kids. And there’s barely any time left for the flash-sideways characters to figure out what’s going on and play a role in the ending. I now fear the ending is going to be rushed.
I love this show so dearly, which is what made this episode so frustrating to watch.
Maybe I am just being a little bit obtuse, here, but, what about the little blond kid that AlternaLocke met earlier this season? Was he the same actor playing little Jacob here? And, if so, what’s his significance? Was it Jacob himself, then, assuming his young appearance? Was it “the Light Force”?
I kinda understand that maybe there were too many reveals in one episode, but I don’t see as how they had much of a choice at this point in the game. These answers anytime before now probably would’ve lessened the experience somehow. I think maybe why a lot of people are disappointed could be because the answers aren’t matching up to the answers people created in their head. I for one am glad I didn’t “figure it out”. What’s the point in watching a show if you can figure out the answers? I can understand not liking the answers provided if they don’t make sense, but to be upset because it wasn’t written the way you thought it should play out just seems senseless.
