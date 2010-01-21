Robert Pattinson and Sean Penn may enter the ‘Water’

Robert Pattinson doesn’t appear to be slowing down anytime soon. The “Twilight” star already has “Eclipse,” “Remember Me” and “Unbound Captives” in the can and is expected to begin shooting “Bel Ami” this spring. Now, the rising superstar is in talks to join Reese Witherspoon and possibly Sean Penn in Francis Lawrence’s “Water for Elephants.”

Variety reports the film will be based on Sara Gruen’s best-selling historical novel that centers on a Cornell University veterinary student (Pattinson) who leaves college after his parents are killed and joins up with the Benzini Brothers Most Spectacular Show on Earth traveling circus working as a vet. It’s unclear who Witherspoon, who is fully committed to the project, and Pen would play.

A script still needs to be completed so whether “Water” can get in front of cameras in 2010 remains to be seen. Especially as Pattinson is expected to shoot “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn” possibly as early as this fall.

As for Penn, “Water” may be one of the first projects he jumps into before returning from his self-imposed exile after winning the Best Actor Oscar for “Milk” almost a year ago.