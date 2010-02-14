‘Sherlock Holmes’ and ‘Avatar’ ready to duel for Oscar after Art Director’s Guild wins

The Art Directors Guild honored the best in production design in movies nad television during the 14th Annual Excellence in 2009 Production Design Awards last night in Beverly Hills.

Unlike the Academy Awards which only has one cinematic award in this field, the Art Directors have three and two of the five nominees went home winners. “Sherlock Holmes” took the Period Film award, “Avatar” won for Fantasy Film and “The Hurt Locker” (which was not nominated by the Academy) received the Contemporary Film honor. The other Oscar nominees are “The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus,” “Nine” and “The Young Victoria.” However, “Avtar” is the clear frontrunner to take this category on March 7.

In the television field, “Mad Men,” “Weeds,” “Hell’s Kitchen” and (sigh) “Grey Gardens” went home winners.

A complete rundown of the night’s winners are listed below.

WINNERS FOR EXCELLENCE IN PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A FEATURE FILM IN 2009:

Period Film

“Sherlock Holmes” Production Designer: Sarah Greenwood

Fantasy Film

“Avatar” Production Designer: Rick Carter

Robert Stromberg

Contemporary Film

“The Hurt Locker” Production Designer: Karl Juliusson

WINNERS FOR EXCELLENCE IN PRODUCTION DESIGN IN TELEVISION FOR 2009:

Single-Camera Television Series

“Mad Men”

Episode: Souvenir Production Designer: Dan Bishop

Television Movie or Mini-Series

“Grey Gardens” Production Designer: Kalina Ivanov

Episode of a Half Hour Single-Camera Television Series

“Weeds”

Episode: Ducks and Tigers Production Designer: Joseph P. Lucky

Episode of a Multi-Camera, Variety or Unscripted Series

“Hell”s Kitchen”

Episode: 604 Production Designer: John Janavs

Awards, Music or Game Shows

51st Annual Grammy Awards Production Designer: Brian Stonestreet

Steve Bass

WINNER FOR EXCELLENCE IN PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR COMMERCIALS AND MUSIC VIDEOS FOR 2009:

Absolut Anthem

Commercial: In An Absolut World Production Designer: James Chinlund