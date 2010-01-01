Soundgarden rings in 2010 with news of a reunion

Twelve years after disbanding, Soundgarden is reuniting The Seattle band, fronted by Chris Cornell, cryptically hinted at the reunion on a new website, www.soundgardenworld.com, which went live Dec.31. Additionally, Cornell tweeted the news as 2009 came to a close as well: “The 12-year break is over & school is back in session. Sign up now. Knights of the Soundtable ride again!”

The formation has been in the works for the last several months, according to Rolling Stone , as the band has been revisiting its grunge legacy. . The plans include collating previously unreleased material for a boxed set. In July, Cornell told Rolling Stone, “I think the catalog and legacy of the and has been ignored by the record label and previous management, so we decided to get together and start working towards putting something like that out.”

No box set yet, but it sounds like fans will get something much better with the reunion. In addition to Cornell, who has had a rather spotty solo career since the band called it quits in 1997, Soundgarden included guitarist Kim Thayil, drummer Matt Cameron and bassist Ben Shepherd. Its biggest success was 1994″s “Superunknown,” which included the Grammy-Award winning singles, “Black Hole Sun” and “Spoonman.” During the hiatus, Cornell se rved as lead singer of Audioslave, which also included members of Rage Against the Machine.

The announcement leaves a lot of questions, such as if the reunion means a new album or tour or both. Plus, Cameron has been fellow Seattle band Pearl Jam”s drummer since 1998. Pearl Jam wrapped up its 2009 tour in November, but has a three weeks” worth of summer European dates, including a number of festivals, June 22-July 10, 2010.