Sufjans Stevens, Joanna Newsom get living tribute albums

Two prominent indie artists will be at the center of two charity tribute/covers sets to be released in the coming months.
Acts like Bonnie “Prince” Billy, Brooklyn pals Gregory Brothers, labelmates like DM Stith and Christian artists/artists-that-just-happen-to-be-Christian like Derek Webb and Unwed Sailer seem to catch my eye on “Seven Swans Reimagined.” The set is made up of the songs from Stevens’ 2004 album “Seven Swans,” and proceeds will go to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation.
“Seven Swans Reimagined” will drop on March 22 via On Joyful Wings.
“Versions of Joanna” — which is exactly what you think it sounds like — will be out some time this month, digitally, with proceeds going to Oxfam. Think all eras of Newsom’s career: it will be an excellent way to delve into the talented songwriter’s catalog for those who aren’t fond of her idiocyncratic voice. Billy Bragg, Owen Pallett, M. Ward and other notables help on that one.
Tracklists for both sets are below. There’s also a pair of clips of Bragg and Ward doing their versions live.
Here is the tracklist to “Seven Swans Reminagined”:
1. All The Trees Of The Field Will Clap Their Hands [Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy]
2. The Dress Looks Nice On You [The Gregory Brothers]
3. In The Devil’s Territory [Derek Webb]
4. To Be Alone With You [Joshua James]
5. Abraham [Damion Suomi]
6. Sister [Unwed Sailor]
7. Size Too Small [Wakey!Wakey!]
8. We Won’t Need Legs To Stand [Elin K. Smith]
9. A Good Man Is Hard To Find [DM Stith]
10. He Woke Me Up Again [Half-Handed Cloud]
11. Seven Swans [Carl Hauck]
12. The Transfiguration [David Crowder*Band]
b-sides
13. I Went Dancing With My Sister [Jason Harrod]
14. Waste Of What Your Kids Won’t Have [Shannon Stephens]
15. Borderline [Inlets]
Here is the tracklist to “Versions of Joanna”:
1. “81” – Francesco Santocono
2. “Autumn” – A Voice Heard on Baer Mountain
3. “Baby Birch” – Sarah Katheryn
4. “Book of Right-On” – Joel Cathey
5. “Book of Right-On” (instrumental) – Guy Buttery
6. “Bridges & Balloons” – Josh Mann
7. “Clam, Crab, Cockle, Cowrie” – Chris Leeds
8. “Colleen” – Ian Cooke
9. “Easy” – This Is Deer Country
10. “Flying a Kite” – Doublewuzzy
11. “In California” – Rosa Hinksman
12. “Inflammatory Wit” – White Elephant Gift Exchange
13. “Monkey & Bear” – Ian Cooke
14. “On a Good Day” – Billy Bragg
15. “On a Good Day” – Kristina Forrer
16. “Peach, Plum, Pear” – Owen Pallett
17. “Sadie” – M. Ward
18. “Sawdust & Diamonds” – Ben Sollee
19. “Soft as Chalk” – David Miele
20. “Sprout and the Bean” – The Moscow Coup Attempt
21. “Swansea” – Melissa Stylianou
22. “This Side of the Blue” – Jennifer Schmitt
Billy Bragg » Joanna Newsom from The Voice Project on Vimeo.
