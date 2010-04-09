Drew McWeeny Vs ‘The People Vs George Lucas’

When I was at Wondercon last week, someone at the Warner Bros. panel asked Sylvain White, the director of “The Losers,” how he got into filmmaking. I think they were asking more in terms of “What steps did you go through to get into the director’s chair?”, but he answered it a different way. “When I was eight years old, I had a life-changing religious event in the movie theater,” he said. “My parents took me to see ‘Star Wars.'”
How many people had that same life-changing religious event? I know I did, and it seems like every filmmaker roughly my age can say the same thing. The original “Star Wars” trilogy was a hugely important and beloved cultural event that lasted for six years, and during those six years, it was an amazing, intoxicating lovefest for the world and the characters created by George Lucas.
Fast forward to the past week, where “Mr. Plinkett” of Red Letter Media is the nerd du jour thanks to his just-released nine-part video review of the 2002 film “Star Wars: Attack Of The Clones.” His review last year of “The Phantom Menace” made him a cult figure in fandom, and he seems to be a perfect example of the corner of pop culture that gave rise to the documentary I saw at this year’s SXSW festival, “The People Vs. George Lucas.” Directed by Alexandre O. Philippe, the title would imply that it’s a sort of mock trial of George Lucas for the crimes he’s committed against fandom. It’s more or less another slice-of-fandom film that makes a few arguments for Lucas as a hypocrite without really landing any serious points. If anything, the sheer scope of the subculture that still exists around fandom refutes the idea that Lucas did something “wrong.” For all of the tears that have been spilled, “Star Wars” remains an incredibly healthy overall property in terms of enthusiasm around the world among all ages. It’s just that one part of that fandom, a very specific part, has managed to become the most vocal.
And frankly, I’m tired of it.
This is not because I am a rabid defender of the second trilogy of “Star Wars” films released between 1999 and 2005. I’m not. I think all three films have some pretty basic problems. However, I think they are, at the very worst, average Hollywood empty calorie junk. No worse than most, no better than most. This is because I have never seen a stranger, more off-putting display of first-world-problems victim culture hogwash than with people who have spent the last ten years comparing a trilogy of films they dislike to actual sexual violence. It is jaw-dropping, and if there was any one thing that led to me taking a step away from the collective energy called “fandom,” it was this.
I understand being disappointed with a film, especially films that come with the staggering expectations that were affixed to new “Star Wars” movies. Anyone who cares deeply about films has suffered many, many disappointments in their life as a film fan… it’s inevitable. One of the reasons I first started writing film criticism was to explain why things did or didn’t work for me as a viewer, more for me to sort it out than because I thought anyone else would care. Even today, writing about a film is part of the way I process a film. It’s one thing to have a gut reaction in a theater, but sorting it out and making sense of why I reacted the way I did… that’s important to me. In the case of the “Star Wars” prequels, I remember publishing my review of “The Phantom Menace” before it came out, and then taking a ton of heat over daring to say it was anything less than perfect and amazing. Between the films, I ran these discussion groups on Ain’t It Cool that were published under the name “The Jedi Council,” and they were anything but gushing lovefests. They were an attempt to bring together people who represented the full spectrum of fandom. Some of the people who participated hated the prequels. Some loved them. Some were deeply conflicted and working out their feelings. But what really made those meetings great was the acknowledgment that we all started from the same place of fandom, and the wide range of reactions didn’t change that baseline dialogue we were able to have.
Philippe’s film is an amazing display of hubris, an attempt to make a name for himself by taking shots at a pop culture cornerstone. If there was anything new in his movie, any argument that we hadn’t already heard a dozen times before, then maybe there would be some value to the film. Instead, it’s a weakly organized hodge-podge of random points, and the film never figures out exactly what it is that Lucas is alleged to have done to fandom to deserve a trial. The one honest thing about the movie is the way it never really commits to its rancor. Just like fandom in general, the film wants to be above all things “Star Wars,” but more than anything, it just reinforces how much headspace the films still occupy for any fans as time wears on. Have you seen the cover of Entertainment Weekly this week? Oh, look, there’s Chewbacca and Princess Leia. “But those are the original films. That’s different.” True, but the CGI “Clone Wars” series is still going strong, and I would argue that the franchise has never been stronger for young fans. There are three more television series in development right now, including the live-action show, and although Toshi hasn’t seen any of the feature films yet, he’s already totally hooked on the iconography of the world. He loves the characters. He loves lightsabers. He loves Jedi and Sith and spaceships and all of the trappings. When I do finally show him the movies in a few years, I’ll do it in a very particular order that includes the prequels. He’ll see Episode IV, then Episode V, and then, using “Luke, I am your father” as the instigator, I’ll use the prequels as a flashback, and then wrap things up with Episode VI. I was talking to a friend about this the other day and he gave me a look like I just sharted. “You’re not really going to show those to your son, are you?” He was genuinely incredulous.
And that’s where fandom loses me. I think the prequels have problems, but I’ll be honest… I think “Jedi” has problems, too. Overall, I love the world of “Star Wars,” and I look back at the time I spent growing up immersed in that world as valuable. When I share the films with my kids, my job isn’t to order them to love only what I love, and my job isn’t to tell him what he’s allowed to like. It’s to make things available to him, to set a context, and then to help him process what he watches. The “Star Wars” series is six films long as far as I’m concerned. And if you feel differently, there’s an easy way to handle it.
It’s not making nine-part videos in a silly voice in which you rehash the same points people have been making for a decade.
And it’s not loudly screaming about how someone “raped” you every time the series is mentioned.
If you really hate the “Star Wars” prequels and the “Star Wars” special editions, all you have to do is never watch them again. Problem solved. You don’t like anything about the CGI animated show? Don’t watch it. No one is going to force you. There is no quiz. The things I choose to revisit are the things that give me pleasure, not the things I despise. The people who are still whining in public about “The Phantom Menace” in the year 2010 blow my mind. It’s like if I constantly talked about the James Bond franchise, but the only films I ever brought up were “Moonraker” and “A View To A Kill.” My favorite book of all time is John Irving’s A Prayer For Owen Meany, so would it seem like a rational thing for me to do to make a 110-minute video review in which I spend the entire time crying about “Simon Birch”?
If you really loved the Mr. Plinkett videos, I’m happy you found some pleasure in them. And maybe you’ll get more out of the whiny and unfocused “The People Vs. George Lucas.” But I honestly think that at this point, a decade after the prequels were released, it feels like manchild syndrome writ large, entitled fandom out of control.
And at this point, I want no part of it.
Remember when you werenâ€™t going to write about Star Wars ever again? Or what that just on AICN? Because your love/hate relationship with Star Wars is no different than that of “fandom”. Only you act as though your above it.
Yes Sir. I mean, YES SIR! I agree with everything, and this line in particular: “This is because I have never seen a stranger, more off-putting display of first-world-problems victim culture hogwash than with people who have spent the last ten years comparing a trilogy of films they dislike to actual sexual violence.”
Absolutely. I’m not a fan of the prequels, but I have no use for the group of commenters who celebrate cynicism.
I agree with you, save for the Mr. Plinkett videos. Those are an incredibly insightful analysis of where the prequels went wrong.
I hate the “raped my childhood” sentiment because of its utter lunacy. The original movies still exist, even in their original forms. As long as you can still go back and watch those movies anytime you want, nothing has been raped.
I too am over being angry at the prequels. What makes me disappointed about them is the loss of what could have been. The prequels could have been great. But at the same time, so could’ve the Transformer movies. They suck, so I’m moving on.
My childhood was formed around the original trilogy. At the time, they stood alone as epic, groundbreaking entertainment. But there are so many more choices today. If my kids decide to like Harry Potter more than Star Wars, that’s their choice. If they like the prequels over the original, so be it.
I’ve already lived my childhood. The only way that it can be “raped” is if somebody invents a time machine, goes back, shows me half of EMPIRE, and tells me that I can never watch the whole thing.
“I don’t have a “Love/hate” relationship with it.” Ok well it’s more like you love Star Wars, and the people who made it hate you. And honestly when you went on this weird rant I forgot it was even a movie review. Only when I read your response did I remember what the blog post was originally about.
You seem to go on at least one of these “fandom” rants a month. You should change the title of your blog to The Answer To A Question No One Asked…with Drew McWeeny.
Fanboy culture in general bothers me, whether it be anti-Lucas folks or pro-Apple folks. Is The Phantom Menace a great movie? Not really, but you know what? I saw that movie SIX times in the theaters in ’99. And I loved every minute of it. Did I get caught up in the hype or whatever? Looking back, I’d say yes but it doesn’t negate the joy I had watching it. I hated Clones and Sith was just OK. More than anything, I just wish Lucas would move to some new territory.
Thank you for this. I really enjoyed it, even as a fan of the prequels. (Though I do think that a prequel trilogy reboot would be cool, I still enjoy them.) I appreciate, however, your article about the fandom. Quite frankly, I’m sick of that subculture of Star Wars fandom, and have also stepped away from that side of the “fans.” In part because of Peter Jackson’s brilliant Lord of the Rings, which took their place as the most inspirational movie trilogy to my mind than Star Wars (which I only discovered in Junior High, just a few short years before the Special Editions hit theaters).
Anyhow, I just wanted to thank you for writing this level-headed piece, and am glad that you have spoken up about something that few have.
To paraphrase Winston Zeddemore: It’s always the loud ones.
Excellent post! I definitely agree with your assessment of this sad phenomenon. I think the prequels are trash, but I don’t feel that Lucas owes me anything. Although I do have to say I enjoyed the first few chapters of Plinkett’s Phantom Menace review. I think he makes some good points about what films generally need in them to work. Unfortunately, the review starts to ramble, and you realize just how much time he must spend obsessing over a movie that he despises. Sad really.
I can’t decide who is funnier, the people who obsessively hate the prequels, or the people who obsessively hate the people who obsessively hate the prequels. So weird.
By saying the prequels are at worst “average Hollywood empty calorie junk” tells me that this dude was never really as big of Star Wars fan as he maybe thinks he is. That comment makes it sound like “they’re bad, but they’re not worse than any other midly enjoyable but overall bad hollywood movie.” Anyone who really loved the originals, who understood how special they were, understands the massive dissapointment that can’t be excused away by saying “oh hollywood makes bad movies all the time..get over it”. I for one don’t mind if for the rest of my life I hear REAL star wars fans discussing and dissecting how the same filmmaker could make both the best and worst films ever. The dissapointment and fanboy hate of the prequels in things like the 9 part reviews, are really just an expression of love for the originals which this guy just clearly doesn’t get. And to be honest, those 9 part review things are ten times funnier than anything I’ve red in this review here.
Really?! ‘Cos I was laughing at everything you just typed.
For the record, I could care less about STAR WARS in general, and hate the prequels because they are bad films, not because they “ruined” anything.
This is one of the most epic crybaby articles I’ve ever read. What is wrong with Mr. Plinkett thoughtfully and humorously dissecting deeply flawed films? Are you jealous because he does so better than run-of-the-mill internet reviewers can? Hyperbole is his style. If YOU don’t like it, take some of your own advice.
For all I know, THE PEOPLE VS GEORGE LUCAS sucks, but I can’t imagine its fragmented and unsupported case against Lucas is any worse than your diatribe against pissed off fans.
There’s nothing “thoughtful” or “humorous” about Heathcliffe the Retard’s videos.
I don’t think the mass hatred has anything to do with the fact that Lucas made some shitty movies. I think it has to do with the fact that he made some shitty movies, they were hugely successful, and Lucas continues to be a major force in Hollywood. He’s the anti-JJ Abrams, a guy who operates completely on his own agenda without giving a second thought as to what the climate is among the consumers of his products. The thing is, though, people tend to treat film like politics — and it’s not. I’ll complain loudly and vociferously about, say, Sarah Palin only because I worry that she might actually gain some political power one day — which would be to the detriment of politicians I support, and by extension, to me. But Lucas’s success does not preclude other, better filmmakers from gaining a following. There’s LOTS to choose from in film and TV; George Lucas is only producing a tiny percentage of it. In fact, the quality of movies being made during the years the prequels were released was arguably a good bit higher than it is now that Lucas has nothing in theaters.
I wonder to what extent his and Francis Coppola’s career trajectories have affected each other. Both of them found huge success early on with one particular title/franchise, and neither of them has had much success outside of it. Coppola was dragged kicking and screaming back to the Godfather just to get his vineyard out of debt. Lucas continues to make Star Wars product because… well, I assume it’s because he knows it will keep making him money as long as he wants. I can’t imagine he feels much enthusiasm or even emotion toward what he’s doing. That’s what I find most depressing about the whole thing. The intensity, hunger, and spark you can see in the original trilogy just isn’t there in the prequels. What *was* in them? A billion dollar marketing deal with PepsiCo.
Good article, and like several have already said, I largely agree, save for your take on the Pinkett videos.
I don’t think they’re in anyway comparable to the aforementioned and inane “raped my childhood” sentiments, because when Pinkett calls the Star Wars prequels the “worst movies ever made” he’s knowingly being hyperbolic. A solid percentage of the videos constitute satire (thus the live action segments), and even so, the criticism there is ultimately based on his meticulous deconstruction of Lucas’ poor storytelling and lazy filmmaking.
In a way, this whole thing kind of reminds me of the excellent argument you made in your Hot Tub Time Machine review. Just because a movie aims to be silly, that does not exempt it from criticism. The original Star Wars movies are great fun, but that doesn’t mean the prequels are therefore untouchable. I’m a huge fan of the original Star Wars trilogy, and I dislike the prequels (well Revenge is admittedly pretty watchable) not out of some misguided feelings of betrayal, but because I thought they were poorly put together.
That’s the value of the Plinkett reviews: he’s not Pauline Kael, but because of the format he is working in, he can dig into almost every aspect of how the prequels failed, in turn changing the argument from “they raped my childhood” to “they were pretty hastily made movies, and here is why.” I’m not saying Plinkett is a great critic even, however I admire his stuff because he is able to move away from fanboy ranting and raving and really dig into why the film sucks, because it is funny in retrospect.
Anyway, just my take on it. Love your writing and I’m glad you’re making this part of the discussion, this is just my rebuttal.
I don’t get wrapped up in this debate, and mainly read this article just because I enjoy reading “Moriarity’s” take on things, but since you raised the topic: My only retort to the “if you don’t like it, don’t watch” or “no one is forcing you” is that I would *like* to watch the movie I saw as a kid, but Lucas very much doesn’t want that version to be seen ever again. So there is some manner of forcing going on. First time I showed Star Wars to my kids, I dragged out my original-issue VHS copy (sorry, no laserdisc), which is as close to the original theatrical release as I can remember. Sadly, it’s recorded in an outdated audio format, so would only play mono and is not widescreen. It would be *nice* to have the original to watch again, in all its glory.
Perhaps part of the problem here is that Lucas (the corporation) is actively trying to usurp that childhood memory. How often does an adaptation do that? And, given the choice between “don’t watch it” and “watch our revisionist version” people will do the latter, but they will not do so gladly. If the proper original were available, everyone could have what they want and could even vote with their wallets. But that power is not in the consumer’s hands, and so they are left frustrated.
The DVD versions, AFAIK, are from the pan-and-scan laserdisc copy, are they not? I stick with my VHS and won’t buy it because I expect they’ll dig up the widescreen original to sell yet again someday. Though maybe George will have to pass on first before the corp does that.
Yes, it’s a company and they can do what they want, but people are free to complain about company’s giving shoddy product as well as they are free to complain about AT&T.
At this point, the ongoing hatedom has done far more harm to the lasting legacy of Star Wars than the mediocrity of the prequels ever could. I can’t help but wonder about the current generation of young fans whose love of SW is defined by the current Clone Wars cartoon (and will thrive with the eventual live-action series in their teens/adult years) — will they renew fandom with the sense of wonder and imagination that Star Wars is supposed to be about? Or will they end up forcibly assimilated into the Frankenstein monster of thoughtless hatred and invective that is the current state of SW internet fandom? (If you think I’m overreacting with the latter, then just take a look at all the classy comments from 30/40-something fans about how they’ll control their children’s exposure to SW so they only watch the OT… and threaten to punish them if they dare to watch — and perhaps actually enjoy — the PT.)
Drew is completely right to write this article. And anyone who attacks him for writing this article is doing nothing but driving his point home just a tad further. How could anyone call him a “crybaby” simply for expressing his sincere and well-articulated resentment of a fandom culture that is hardly ever sincere or articulate anymore?
I truly hope more people like you speak up; those whom this scam of a documentary claims to reach out to, but are in fact sick and tired of all this self-entitled garbage.
I don’t think these Mark David Chapman-type “fans” are hurting Star Wars’ reputation, but they are making Star Wars fans look even more pathetic than hardcore Trekkies.
My first experience with Star Wars was my dad taking me to go see The Phantom Menace on opening day. I sat in that theater at the age of seven and was completely blown away. I cringed at the death of Qui-Gon Jin, was on the edge of my seat as the Jedi evaded giant deep sea creatures on Naboo, and smiled between closed fingers as Darth Maul was expertly cut down at the hands of Obi-Wan Kenobi. That weekend I forced my parents to take me to the video store to rent the original trilogy and fell in love even more. The prequel trilogy may not be so great to those who grew up with the original, but be damn sure that those of us who grew up on the prequels will defend them with as much vigor as those saying otherwise. The prequel trilogy did for me what the original trilogy did for kids of the late 70s and early 80s. They brought to a world far far away and I’ve never left. i don’t think of Star Qars as having two parts. To me its one big story and its a damn good one.
I showed my now former step-son the prequels first because I wanted to see how he felt about them. Similarly, he loved them culminating to the moment at the end of Episode III as we were sitting in the theater and the credits are rolling and I look over at him and he is crying because for him Anakin was the hero and the character he identified with the most. I showed him the original trilogy the next day, all in one go and he loved those just as much but Anakin’s redemption in Jedi seemed to resonate with him that much more. The prequels have problems, sure, but taken all together they do something really cool and I wish I had been able to experience it all that way.
I think at the end of the day the prequels weren’t really made for the adult uber-fan but rather for kids, just like the originals. My dad took me to see all of the original trilogy in the theater and while he likes them, he and I do not share the same deep and abiding love for them. While he can enjoy them, they weren’t really made for him just like the prequels weren’t really made for me.
Yeah, I don’t get it either. Half of these guys don’t even like the Return of the Jedi one, so they like 2 out of a 6 movie series and still won’t shut up about it. I mean all those Firefly people make me uncomfortable but at least they dedicate their lives to something they love, instead of all this negativity. If you don’t like the prequels or the third one then it’s been THIRTY GOD DAMN YEARS since you liked a Star Wars movie. Most guys will stop complaining about their ex-wives about twenty years sooner than you’ll stop with this shit.
I do have to say in defense of the guy’s videos, they’re a very cleverly put together concept. I couldn’t watch the whole thing because of the topic but I give him credit for the character he plays and everything. But of course nobody talks about that, they just act like he uncovered Watergate because he found out that his friends who have seen Star Wars 500 times remember its characters better than the ones in the prequel they saw once ten years ago and hated.
McWeeny is missing the entire point about Redlettermedia’s analysis of the Star Wars prequels. The prequel trilogy undermines the themes and narrative logic of the original trilogy. Redlettermedia (Plinkett) demonstrates what went wrong with the prequel stories and why people turned against George Lucas. I expect more from McWeeny who’s made a career writing online reviews about films to respect someone else’s opinion about this subject. Plinkett’s review points out the flaws in the story that any beginning screenwriter teacher would fail you over. Lack of motivation, coincidence, forced conflict, and lack of a character arc are just some of the many problems pointed out and explained in detail. Plinkett repeatedly talks about the brilliant aspects of the original trilogy and his style is entertaining, thoughtful and focused. And McWeeny, you whine about his “whining?” You’re so sick and tired of whining that you whine for a good 9 paragraphs? Come on, you’re a hypocrite. Maybe you should lay off the topic of Star Wars because you seemingly can’t handle someone’s shrewd and skewed look at the prequels. Don’t worry, no one will bring up the prequels to you anymore, lets all leave McWeeny alone because he’s tired and wants to go to bed.
I gotta side with Drew over Plinkett’s deconstruction of ATTACK OF THE CLONES. In some cases, Plinkett blames the film for “telling us, not showing us,” and then he later blasts the film for “showing us, not telling us.” While I think he was very spot on with most of his gripes in his fascinating deconstruction of THE PHANTOM MENACE, his AOTC screech seems much more like “I wanna just harp on the prequels some more.” Very little of substance was brought up with some significant exceptions toward the end (when Plinkett skewers Lucas for mis-casting or entirely mis-using the legendary Samuel Jackson).
Look, I can understand the prequels not being everyone’s cup of tea. But those of us who were around when the original trilogy came out … we scoured what little magazine interviews that came out at that time. I can specifically recall Lucas talking about three trilogies (I know he’s recanted those statements and/or said his remarks were taken out of context), but I also recall Lucas saying that, in order to tell the story that he had always wanted to tell, he HAD to start with the original trilogy because Vader’s backstory involved a lot of political scheming that just wouldn’t win over audiences or endear them to the universe he wanted to create. So while you can bitch that “there just was no direction,” I can say that it almost seemed like Lucas was admitted to as much 30-plus years ago it would be a problem. Sure, some of the weaknesses could’ve been addressed by fewer yes-men on the payroll, but it is what it is.
Drew’s just jealous that some other internet nerd came along and became famous for amateur film criticism (albeit in a way that is a thousand times more entertaining than anything Drew himself has ever mustered)
Drew, would you still rate any of the prequels above Episode 6? :)
I absolutely agree Drew about the self-entitlement of Star Wars fandom and how absolutely uninteresting this movie appears to be.
I think the reason I do appreciate RedLetterMedia’s two Star Wars reviews (although the latter is weaker than the former) is that the author has come out and said he isn’t actually a fan of Star Wars…not even the original trilogy so much. I just don’t read any whining or entitlement on his part. Other than commenting on its general illogic and base physical humour aspects to Jar Jar, the Plinkett character has bigger fish to fry…which is good because Jar Jar has been a boring whipping boy for fandom all these years.
I think Star Wars is extremely fertile creative ground…and in a way the Prequels are moreso in that they’re fascinating to reverse engineer, to pick apart and see where things went wrong in making a compelling story. Sometimes failure teaches us more than success can. I think it’s an interesting exercise to reshape or tweak the prequel stories to make them emotionally engaging, successful narratives and I do so without any malice towards George Lucas–he certainly never beat me over the head and stole the ticket money out of my pocket for any of these three movies.
Precisely,
I think you said an example best : We (fans) *think* we really want to see the Future Wars [in the Terminator series] but we’re actually acting contrary to our best interests.
well said, the people losing their minds over how awesome the 90 minute ATOC review is on AICN are dressing up what is, at it’s core, a pretty lame and redundant and worn-out premise: some fanboy bitching.
You can try to spin it any way possible, “Oh, look, it’s pointing out the CORE STORY PROBLEMS! Mmmm, yesssss…” but it comes down to fanboy whining and it’s so overplayed and overdone that it becomes completely as much fun in engaging in discourse as banging your head against a wall.
Hey, A.O. Scott, Todd McCarthy both say that the two best Star Wars movies are Empire Strikes Back and then Revenge of the Sith. I like and agree with that statement: they’re the darkest films of the series but they have the most emotional punch.
And I do remember a post way-back-when with “Moriarty” posting on an AICN talkback that he’d show his kid – I think in the post celebrating his birth – the movies episodes 4-5, 1-3, 6, and I do dig that he’s sticking to his original idea. Also it doesn’t spoil the “I am your father” twist (assuming the kid doesn’t put together that the Luke Skywalker is Anakin Skywalker’s kid just from osmosis.) Also, considering how much Palpatine pops up in the prequels, and he is the main bad guy in Return of the Jedi, it would make the final confrontation and pay off better.
I think that’s what is the best thing about the prequels – the payoff effect that it has in the throne room in ROTJ. I never quite got or understood why or how Vader would suddenly change his mind. Now I do. And, in the end, the prequels are just that – prequels that set up the final movie. And that’s how it makes the series stronger as a whole.
Erm, I meant Drew’s kid doesn’t pick up that Luke Skywalker is Darth Vader’s kid through osmosis. I think the last name thing will tip him off, but not KNOWING that Vader is Anakin Skywalker is key.
Victim culture? How about the victim culture of nerds like the guy who wrote this article who can’t stand the fact that the new Star Wars films were not as well received as the originals. Sorry man, Jar Jar Binks isn’t for everyone. Grow up and get a life.
Actually, the prequels did better with critics than the originals did when they were first released.
Cough
“I am sorry that I ever spend the time and energy I did on STAR WARS, Mr. Lucas. I am sorry that I poured my money and, before that, my parentsâ€™ money into your pockets. Iâ€™m sorry that after decades of being a fan, even when there was no new STAR WARS to satisfy that craving, I somehow made your life so unbearable simply by sharing my enthusiasm for that world with our readership.
You win. Iâ€™m done. From now on, my opinion about STAR WARS is for me and for my immediate friends, and thatâ€™s that. Your embargo has opened my eyes, and I wish you nothing but peace now that the threat of me saying something as controversial as â€œHis cartoon movieâ€™s kind of funâ€ has been erased. The internet is safe now. STAR WARS is safe now. Congratulations.”
Cough
Yay! Another article bitching about people bitching. Is there really anymore worthless argument to be made on a subject? People don’t like the prequels, so fucking what? Just accept it and move on with your life, Drew. It ain’t gonna change, ever.
I hear you about the potential for over-reaction to the quality of the prequel trilogy, as well as the problem of people jumping on to the “it’s trendy to hate Star Wars” bandwagon. But at the end of the day, Mr Plinkett et al have the right to comment publicly on this matter because money was spent going to see these films and we live in a society that affords us the freedom to make criticisms if we choose. They also make valid points! Whether you like the prequel trilogy or not, anyone who knows anything about screenwriting or film-making in general cannot deny the logic of Mr Plinkett’s arguments. His arguments make infinitely more sense than the stories of Episodes 1-3.
Wow, Drew. Miss the point much? The Plinkett videos satirize the overreaction to the movies while at the same time criticizing the movies themselves. THAT is the new thing they’ve brought to the table. The Plinkett videos provided the entertainment I should have gotten while sitting through those stupid ham-handed fanfic-quality prequel movies. It’s like finally getting to hear the punchline of the joke that George Lucas played on all of us. Thank you, Redlettermedia, for redeeming the time I spent in the theater!
Dorkenhiemer, the thing is, these videos play directly to the very people they are supposed, in your opinion, to be satirising. They have become a part of the problem Drew is on about, IMO. The guy making them needs to realise this, if that’s truly part of his point.
You don’t think the Plinkett videos are funny. That’s fine. But there’s a difference between that and typing in all caps that they bring absolutely nothing original to the table. That’s just being willfully dunderheaded. There’s reason why the Plinkett videos struck a chord with so many people: he framed those ideas and observations in a very original and, to some of us, entertaining way.
Not every expression of dissatisfaction with the prequels is contributing to the disintegration of fandom and the downfall of society. Some of us are able to make the distinction between pointless fanboy whingeing and making the best of a bad situation. The latter is what the Plinkett videos represent to us: someone finally squeezing something enjoyable out of those lifeless and unfun movies. If you are unable to make such distinctions, perhaps you should do as you promised and refrain from making public comments related to Star Wars. Just a suggestion.
My only real problem with Lucas (and sometimes I do wonder if he went up the river Kurtz style) is that you can’t make the Raymond Chandler argument with him. When a critic asked Chandler how he felt about what Hollywood had done to his books, Chandler pointed to the shelf and said, there they are. And that’s how our childhood memories are. So prequels whatever. I just wish Lucas had given us the original releases intact for home viewing along with the new versions no one really wants. Side note: Id like the same for THX 1138. Instead, he keeps doling out various versions. But never quite the ones we want. The prequels have their problems. But I do enjoy certain scenes and moments which do very much feel part of the fabric of the Star Wars universe. I also agree Star Wars continues to be a vital part of pop culture. But I do have to say the one unforgivable crime is The Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. That really did have zero redeeming value. I hold all parties responsible. No essay on that will EVER change my mind.
The “the originals are not available” argument is so specious for anyone over a certain age. I have a hard time thinking of any film(s) that had more packaged releases on home video than the pre-Special Edition Star Wars trilogy. I think I personally have 4 different VHS editions and 2 separate laserdisc releases, including one that involved pretty painstaking restoration and matte correction work. I honestly believe that more than 50% of people that would see the un-specialed originals would wince at some of the effects work, having no direct experience with it.
And yeah Drew pointed out that the DVD releases covered it anyway.
Drew, my question to you is this: What about the legitimate gripes that people have against Lucas? Although this particular documentary doesn’t address it, the fact remains that Lucas is a shameless hack and a thief. Doubt me? Look up the original 1975 script for Star Wars, a cursory browse of google will suffice. This is back when it was “Legends of the Starkiller”, pre Luke Skywalker, and followed Han Solo and Deke Starkiller. After looking at that, take a look at the masterpiece that is Akira Kurosawa’s “The Hidden Fortress”. Notice similarities? You should, because it’s a veritable cut and paste.
Star Wars is a stolen idea from one of the greatest directors ever to grace us with his brilliance, and only after years of goading him into admitting it did Mr. Lucas claim that Star Wars was “loosely inspired” by Kurosawa’s work. He’s a hack and he knows it, just people are too busy ballhugging him to call him out on it.
Are you trying to be funny or are you really that stupid? So Lucas swiped the idea of telling the story from the point of view of the lowliest characters. Kurosawa’s movies are mostly re-hashings of other movies, as well as Shakespeare and novelists like Hammett.
Star Wars owes a lot more to John Ford’s The Searchers, which is interesting, given that Kurosawa himself swiped much of his technique from Ford.
George Lucas is the greatest filmmaker of all time. Just look at how many people bitch and whine about his movies, yet they still pay to watch.
THANK YOU! Finally, someone puts it into clear perspective. I had a friend who even refused to listen to my opinion on ANY movies because I refused to say I hated TPM. People need to grow up and move on. Their decade of whining says more about them than they realise. Again, Drew, thank you.
THANK YOU!
I am so tired of this entire “George Lucas destroyed my childhood” bullshit that people keep repeating. What, he travelled back in time and abused you? Or did he maybe just continue doing his work as a filmmaker and happened to make something you didn’t like?
Face it, getting their childhoods “raped” by Lucas is as close as most of these pathetic loser will ever come to getting laid. They should be thankful.
And you could have just forgotten this movie instead of writing a review bitching about it for all to see. Ah, but you’re a critic? You have to write a review? No. You’re an internet guy. You wrote it cause you wanted to bitch about it and people write/make movies about Lucas raping their childhoods cause they want to bitch about the PT. So shut up.
I am in two minds about your commentary. I agree that the people who rave that George Lucas raped their childhood (that is the exact quote) are sad, sad people for not having better things to do. Star Wars was never intended to be anything other than throwaway entertainment. Nor was Indiana Jones, for that matter. In my not-so-humble view, judging a film on anything other than its own individual merits is an invitation to be made a fool of.
But that is where the prequel trilogy happens to fall down. Speaking purely from the perspective of a writer, I can tell you that if George Lucas had been a struggling first-time author in 1995 or thereabouts, the script for TPM would have got his name added to a blacklist at every publisher he went to. Agents would add notes to the effect that they are amazed this man can write a coherent shopping list, leave alone a piece of writing that can be sold at retail. The only films I have seen that have struck me as having more poorly-written scripts have titles like Eegah! or Plan 9 From Outer Space.
Star Wars being stolen from Kurosawa is really no biggie. The best storytellers are the ones who know whom to steal from and how to put their own spin on what they steal. The fact that Lucas allegedly had nobody to steal from has little bearing on the quality of the story told. The real problem is that he is so profoundly intolerant of criticism that nobody near to him will dare tell him when his ideas are not his best. This means that often the first thing that comes into his head is what ends up in the finished shot. No creative artist really wants that.
From the description you give, Plinkett does us all a grave disservice. The media can never be any better than the criticism it receives, whether it be in the form of simple feedback or laws prohibiting one company from owning everything. Roger Ebert’s critique of The Brown Bunny and his response to the director’s response is a good example of a critical A-game. In that spirit, I may well be a somewhat overweight, unemployed no-hoper, but George Lucas will always be the director of Attack Of The Clods.
The one criticism of Lucas that few have yet to acknowledge, leave alone address, is that he apparently has no respect whatsoever for his audience. For years now, people have been indicating a desire to have the original cuts of his films on one home video format or another. Close Encounters Of The Third Kind and Blade Runner show that not only is it possible to include multiple cuts of the same film on the one disc (seamlessly, too, on Blu-ray Disc), it is actually desirable from a marketing point of view. But George Lucas keeps insulting his fans by telling them it is his cut or none at all.
Lucas elegantly proves that even in a non-essential trade like filmmaking, absolute power corrupts absolutely.
Allow me to add the latest “THANK YOU!” for calling this bullshit what it is. Fandom is today nothing more than a bunch of Peter Pans. Whiney Peter Pans. Entitled, Whiney Peter Pans.
Count me in the camp that finds the prequels and the Plinkett reviews entertaining but seriously flawed. Lucas doesn’t need defending. Obviously people love his movies and they show that love with cash. There will always be detractors when something has been so successful so long.
My main problem with the prequels are two-fold. (1) They were unneeded. The original trilogy worked so strongly because of the perceived backstory. That backstory didn’t need more fleshing out. The prequels themselves didn’t really have much of a backstory leaving things feeling sort of shallow. (2) The original trilogy was done in the style of a episodic cliffhanger serial. The prequels were done in the style of an epic with vast scope and way to many main characters. The two don’t really fit comfortably together style-wise. The prequels make the originals seems smaller by comparison rather than filling them out as intended.
I’ve been waiting for you to weigh in on this stuff because I suspected you felt the same as I do and I have for quite a while.
This “vs.” documentary and the Plinkett stuff are self serving in the extreme and use all that they purport to hold in contempt to simply further themselves. It’s not funny nor clever and it reveals more about the people behind them than the subjects.
There is a segment of people that could never have approached the new films objectively. TPM trailer was deconstructed more than the Zapruder film and even the smallest challenges in the new movies to decades worth of self invented assumption was enough to light the match. The internet fanned the flames, intentionally in some corners.
Materially the prequels are not wholly different than the previous films – especially Jedi (the most recent one made prior to prequels) and the things that people focus their anger on just make shake my head as the same criticisms dismantle the old films just as easily.
People forget that as powerful and ostensibly bathed in riches as Lucas is his company is not the same thing as a movie studio. All the time that people thought Lucas hasn’t been “filmmaking” he has been actively and indirectly fueling virtually every significant modern production and exhibition technique in the industry for close to 30 years. People piss and moan about the special editions but the work on those and all that massive location production and new post production processes developed on Young Indy were own-dime testbeds to develop the techniques that brought the prequels to screens and pretty much inform most every film made since.
I’ve come to learn that as much as fans clamored for prequels for years and years they enjoyed ragging on them far more than finally getting them. The internet had a big hand in that and obviously people are still attaching themselves to the property as a way to aggrandize themselves.
I also think that in the end if the fans truly did want prequels they really only wanted the events that came to comprise Ep3 and had little patience for anything else but I think what Lucas did to create such a large new canvass and know where he was going from the first frame of Ep1 to the last of Ep3 is pretty rare and is an accomplishment dismissed too easily. There is also an incredible amount of appreciation to be gleaned from the way visual and musical motifs were designed and used throughout and how it does puzzle piece in with what we knew from before. There is so much more artistry and thought behind these films than they are generally given credit for.
The people gnashing their teeth a decade on are really creating their own hell as it relates to these movies, which are not nearly as bad or different from the OT as the high horses want people to believe.
The original movies did not fare well with the so-called “intelligent” critics of their day either but that is lost on people that were playing with toys at the time. That we now have thousands and thousands of these types of critics with instant worldwide publishing rights is the main thing that is different.
Right. You’re on the money. I made a comment about those YouTube reviews recently, wondering aloud why the maker of them is waging his crusade nearly a decade after the fact. I could almost see a validity to it if it occurred in the same year of Attack Of The Clones’ existence, but nearing nine-something years demands someone call out the expiration date on the label.
The responses to my response were, shall we say, visceral. One said that I was unfairly calling out the creator as a critic, but he was not. He was just having fun – being extremely critical. That’s fine, but if they had taken on recent disappointments, say, Watchmen or The Lovely Bones, he could have all the fun he wanted and still been topical.
And that’s my point in a nutshell. It’s not really about the movies, the YouTube dissection or anything else. It’s about herd mentality. At one time, it was the larger school of thought to defend the oeuvre of George Lucas, he could do no wrong. Later on, it was the detractors who were “raped” by his horrible crime of making a sub-par effects laden action flick. At that rate, most of Hollywood should be on the sexual predators watch list solely for that crime.
Mr. Plinkett has taken on recent movies though. He’s reviewed other “nerdy” movies like Avatar and Star Trek, I believe.
“average Hollywood empty calorie junk” – No, the prequels are certainyl far superior to most Hollywood blockbusters, especially the crud churned out by The Hack Pack of Michael Bay, JJ Abrams, Brett Ratner, Len Wiseman, Stephen Sommers etc. The prequels are visually inspired and operate on a level above anything those guys could ever make, as Lucas knows how to make a film – his staging and editing are pretty impeccable.
At the end of the day, yes, the prequels were a disappointment (for those above the age of 16 ie. NOT the target audience in the first place) but whenever I pop in the last half hour of Attack of the Clones I instantly regress to being that 10 year old boy, desperate to see the clone wars and Obi Wan as a young man.
If I could take the prequels back to my 10 year old self in 1984 and show him them, i’m pretty sure he’d be gobsmacked.
Lucas said it best: “The fans grow up. The films don’t.”
My ranking:
1. Star Wars
2. The Empire Strikes Back
3. Attack of the Clones
4. Return of the Kedi
5. Revenge of the Sith
6. The Phantom Menace
Bravo, Drew. Great article. You are consistently one of my favorite writers on the ‘net. Keep it coming.
I remember your Attack of The Clones review. You loved it. Fine. But objectively, those movies are indefensable garbage. And as far as being relatable to your run-of-the mill high-calorie Hollywood Tentpole product, I still don’t think they cut the mustard. Incomprehensible, boring, lifeless and un-fun. And the funny thing is, this ‘minority’ of people who bitch about the prequels are in fact no worse than the larger group of apologists who give it a free pass simply because it says STAR WARS at the beginning. If that logo and that mythos wasn’t attached, The Phantom Menace and Attack Of The Clones would be about as revered as Battlefield Earth.
and another thing… about those redlettermedia YouTube videos? They’re fucking funny, THATS why he does them. Instead of just anonymously crowding a forum with a rant, the dude concocted a critical analysis for the purpose of entertainment. Its not ‘victim culture’, its pointing at the naked emperor and calling him out for not having clothes. Its the SAME fucking thing some of the best writers at sites like these do when on top of their game, turn their insight into something entertaining.
I don’t think those nerds and ‘South Park’ are really worried that their childhood has been ruined. Its more a case of hyperbole to elicit humor and dissapointment, but I think they all catch plenty of sleep at night. And excuse me for being retarded, but I couldn’t tell what the fuck was going on or understand really anybodies motivation for anything, in Attack of The Clones Especially. I consider myself a well read, articulate and relatively astute individual, but I guess not when it comes to Star Wars and all those 8 year olds who know whats going on cause it flew eight feet over my head. And objectivity might not be a value you can use when it comes to opinion on film. But I do believe in a degree in subjective truth, and I stand by my Battlefield Earth comparison. I think the reason this gets so far under your skin is because you know these movies are crap, yet the ‘ohmygod but its Star Wars fuck yeah!’ part of you is too strong. And thats fine. I get that. But this will continue to grow, and maybe for good reason since Lucas has announced a possible Star Wars sitcom and whatnot, that maybe its time to take more care and collaborate more intelligently when making more Star Wars products. Genndy Tartakovsky is the last person, in my opinion, to make anything good out of Star Wars since Jedi.
and ‘groupthink’, fuck that. Its called consensus. Its very dismissive to say that me not actually being able to tell you what was happening or ‘why’ in Star Wars simply because i’ve benn TOLD that I don’t know what was going on. Don’t be a jerk, man. I appreciate your views on a variety of subjects, hence me reading your articles, but I think your head’s in the clouds on this one, and though you are entitled to your opinion, and are good at giving it, you’re railing at the wrong people here. The people who criticize Star Wars and laugh at its shortcomings, i’m willing to bet, are usually that way because they love film overall.
Just the fact that I have to address the semantics of the word ‘incomprehensible’ is sort of silly. Like you’ve never used a word as a vector for the overall effect of your opinion. While I can’t speak for The People Vs. George lucas, it might be the movie equivalent of typing in all caps, I’m commenting here about the overall arguments and your feelings/comments on Plinketts video. You’re off base here. I’m sure you’ve wasted enough words on this, but urge you to consider that you might be off base on this one.
Drew, I don’t think you know what incomprehensible means. Because if you actually watch the prequels, the story indeed makes no sense. Plinkett discusses this in detail, but considering you actually liked Attack of the Clones, your analysis and opinion are basically invalid, as a movie critic anyway. See, the big problem with the prequels is that they already had a wealth of story and mythos to draw from. And failed horribly. The prequels contradict the original series to such a degree that it makes you wonder if George Lucas was even involved in the originals.
I totally agree with you.
I didn’t love the Prequels, but they have their place in the Star Wars universe. I will definitely show all six films to my son, and your idea to show them in that order was interesting. I may have to give that a try. :-)
Sorry, but Red Letter Media is funny and a lot of these Star Wars critiques and spoofs are also incredibly funny and as long as people continue to find them funny, they’re going to keep being made. I speak as someone who loved the movies, but I’m not a mega-fan. I was actually expecting colossal disappointment when I first heard about the prequels. Part of the appeal about Darth Vader is that he is steeped in mystery with just enough hints about his past to make him an interesting character. How could people not expect a trilogy that completely dissects him to the last midochlorian (sp?) to be completely awful? Seriously, who wanted to know what he was like as a teenager? I could have told you: an insufferable brat, as most teenagers are. Plus, you know, there’s no Lando in the prequels so I didn’t really see the point.
I realize it can be very grating to hear all the noise from the fandom, as I am having a similar issue with the Twilight Franchise which makes a lot of noise about what I consider horribly written books which have spawned exponentially more horrible movies, but what can you do right? With the development of technology that allows a person, ANY person to express they’re opinion and have thousands or even millions of people hear it or view it or read it, it’s hard to to escape the often mindless joy or rage generated by fandom especially on top of movie, newspaper and television. This technology, aka: the internet, is also what allows you to share your grievances about the anti-Lucas people, so I really don’t see the difference between your complaining and their complaining other than not as many people seem to agree with you or your supporters are simply just not as loud.
Lucas has been touted (often by himself) as this legendary filmmaker, but with these new movies, where he was given way more control than he was given in the first trilogy, his legendary “vision” has come down to expensive gimmick to cover a weak story with weak dialogue and weak acting. Now the fans have to wonder how much Lucas actually contributed to the original series. I’m not saying he had nothing to do with it, but how many people aren’t being credited for their input? Obviously he was working with a set of people who knew what they were doing and there seemed to be more of a creative give and take. Or perhaps Lucas knew that no matter what he did, people would go see the movies, even if they heard they were awful, because people are sheep in that way. Fan’s don’t want to think that the creator of the thing they’re a fan of thinks they’re stupid. Now, I don’t think Lucas is responsible for reading the fans’ warped minds to figure out exactly what they want, but he should at least as a filmmaker try to create a decent, comprehensive story, especially for the amount of money spent on this fiasco. I’m not sure if Lucas used to be a good filmmaker or if he just knew how to hire the right people to make him appear like a good filmmaker (which I suppose you might argue would be a quality of a good filmmaker, but whatever).
Finally, my issue with the prequels is not so much what they did to the Star Wars franchise, but what they symbolize in filmmaking. You said yourself that this movie is no better or worse that the other Hollywood cinematic eye-candy out there. Movies like the Star Wars prequels, Avatar, the last two Matrix movies, Transformers, etc. say it’s okay to spend millions of dollars on special effects, and focus on nothing having to do with characters, story or anything else. That’s fine, but then why do we even celebrate people like Lucas, Michael Bay, James Cameron etc? Shouldn’t the special effects people or the artists be the ones making all the money and getting all the credit instead of just being a name on the scrolling credits that most people don’t stick around for anyway? I’m not saying that I’m anti-special effects, but I think that they should be used to enhance a movie, not be a movie. To paraphrase RedLetterMedia: if you want it all to be about the effects, just make a theme-park ride. Then you don’t have to be concerned about the plot. There are movies that manage to put a lot of special effects in and have well written stories and dialogue at the same time. I will say though, that a cg character, no matter how well done, will never be more convincing than awesome make up and costume. The alien creatures in the first movie, no matter how cheap the costuming was, were more “real” then the slick, almost gelatinous character in the new films. I take similar issue with Avatar on that subject. I’m not so idealistic that I expect every movie in the Fantasy/ Sci-fi genre should be a visual wonder and fantastic plot all in one (‘Nymphoid Barbarian in Dinosaur Hell’ anyone?), but they should at least make an effort, especially Lucas seeing as how he has the resources AND freedom to do so. For me, Lucas didn’t disappoint as the filmmaker who created Star Wars, he simply disappointed as a filmmaker. And to respectfully disagree with you, his prequels were were bad. At least they were bad enough to hilariously make fun of, but bad nevertheless and attack of the clones was the worst of the bad. I’m not even talking in terms of the Star Wars movieverse, but as movies in general: hard to relate to characters, incomprehensible story line, sub-par acting, uncomfortable bad/cliched dialogue etc. Usually, unless you’re talking about a John Waters film or something, these are indications of a bad movie. Sometimes the movies managed to achieve levels of acceptable mediocrity. The third one would have been bearable had in not been for the end (you know which part), but they just weren’t very good. I did like the costumes and any special effects that had to do with scenery or inorganic things like vehicles or other machines, but that’s about it. All of this, however, indicates the direction that filmmaking is taking, which is too bad. It’s great that advancements are being make in technology, but not at the expense of the basics that really make films great.
As a side note, I will say that the Clone Wars cartoon (the 2-D one, not the 3-D) did wonders for my opinion of the the Star Wars franchise (and I’m pretty sure that Lucas wasn’t that involved in as much. I know he didn’t direct it). It had well thought out story lines for each episode, good voice acting and great art direction.
If you couldn’t follow the story of Attack of the Clones, then you are a retard. Every 8-year-old can figure it out.
@Jelperman: Let me clarify: what I meant by addressing the incompressible story line was what drives the story. I get what’s happening, just not why it’s happening. The motivations of the characters are unclear. Plus I’ll admit that the inner-workings of the politics of the movie are a little much. I don’t understand why an all powerful Jedi council couldn’t be at least more suspicious of the Chancellor or why they all of a sudden completely trust Anakin after the big hoopla they made about him possibly being evil one day in the first movie. Things like that. I’m deeply apologize if that makes me ‘retarded.’ Perhaps and eight-year old might be able to comprehend this movie better than myself. However, most eight-year olds also know that name-calling is wrong as well. I guess we’re both in the same boat huh?
Drew,
Have you ever seen a film called The Untitled Star Wars Mockumentary? It’s pretty hilarious, and a much more honest critique of the prequels than what Mr. Plinkett thinks.
Other than that, very good article, and I agree that fans take what they love waaay too seriously.
Whining about George Lucas is lame. If I wanted to engage in an idiotic fad from the late 90s, I’d do the Macarena or sing along with Mambo Number 5:
[www.youtube.com]
Lucas-bashers: the Teabaggers of cinema
Well. This article is interesting, because I both agree and disagree with it. Fanboy entitlement and hyperbole is indeed annoying, and obsessing over something you now hate for YEARS is, clearly, counterproductive. I’m with you 100% on that one, Drew, and I think it’s an affliction of pop culture in general these days–people are letting brand loyalty get in the way of their critical faculties, with the result being this love-hate reaction. People can’t let go of their obsession with a certain franchise, but said franchise begins to stink, so instead they maintain a long-lasting hatred for it. Absolutely. It’s unhealthy and it should stop.
But…I feel there’s a lot more going on here than fanboy entitlement, too. For one thing, there’s ALWAYS something to be gained by analyzing a movie to see why it doesn’t work, which is something Red Letter Media does very cogently and intelligently, once you get past the reviews’ comedic conceit. You say that all these points have been made before; I’ll take your word for it. I, myself, have not spent any real time debating these movies or interacting with the fanbase since 1999, so I have no idea if these ideas are old hat. But I have been a frequent discusser-of-movies on the internet, and the Prequels have inevitably come up from time to time. And I’ve never heard as clear-headed an analysis of why these movies don’t work as “Mr. Plinkett” offers on these videos. Regardless of their appeal to rage-addled man-children, the videos stand alone as effective and worthwhile works of criticism to anyone who’s interested in filmmaking and story structure, which is the level that I enjoyed them on.
More to the point, though: the Prequels don’t exist in a vacuum. I’m a guy who, despite being a hardcore movie nerd, has managed to avoid seeing a fair amount of blockbuster dreck when I knew it was going to suck. I won’t say I haven’t been taken in by marketing or peer pressure; just last weekend I walked into Clash of the Titans hoping for something entertaining. (I didn’t get it.) But I fight the impulse to see the big blockbusters just to be part of the cultural conversation; there really is no excuse to see a movie you think is going to suck. And yet I STILL get aggravated when I see stuff like Transformers 2 (another one I haven’t seen and will never see) raking in the cash. Because like it or not, my filmmaking experience, and the culture of moviegoing, is affected by these movies. Every time a half-assed piece of garbage riding on the coattails of a familiar name brand becomes a box office smash, it provides more encouragement to Hollywood to keep that downhill slide going. And I’d argue that the prequels did an awful lot to enable this paradigm.
I don’t think it’s unreasonable to (still) be upset with the prequels for that, just as a lot of serious film snobs are (still) upset with the original movies for leading to the rise of vapid blockbusters and the decline of the auteur-driven fare of the 70s. You can argue whether or not this attitude is correct, but we’re not necessarily talking about arrested development here. We’re talking about turning points in film history, things that are still echoing today.
The irony of people becoming discerning film fans because of Star Wars and then turning that nurtured interest against it decades later is kinda fascinating and disturbing at the same time to me.
i.e. is Return of the Jedi the same movie after you’ve seen Pulp Fiction, read some Kael, fancied yourself as learned on the internet and probably had sex?
Don’t answer that.
Gosh. Thank you. I am so very glad that you posted this.
Your thoughts are far more fair-minded than so much of the crap I read all the time about the prequels, especially from that new Cash-In, Mr. Plinkett.
Most all the arguments Plinkett makes would destroy the OT, if applied. The things that he argues to be the ingredients for good films, are not the things that MAKE films good. Plain and simple. How boring it would be for filmmakers to follow Plinkett’s ideas as rule.
Everybody always talks about how Lucas used old stories to create Star Wars, but nobody talks anymore about how dangerously different and personally bold it was for Lucas to create that first Trilogy the way he did.
The thing that bothers me about the so-called fanboys with Plinkett apparently leading the way now, is that these all seem to collectively assume that Lucas were some idiot who hasn’t known what he’s been doing for years (one of my friends actually thinks Lucas never did, and that Star Wars was all somehow a lucky mistake for Lucas, along with Pixar, Empire, Graffiti, Indy and all the rest). Plinkett actually contended in his Episode 1 critique, that Lucas was not able enough, to leave traditional storytelling for something different for the prequels. From Plinkett, to the maker of Star Wars and Indy. “Hey Plinkett, ever seen, Graffiti?”
I just feel embarrassed by how little respect this “fan” community gives to its heroes.
I am also embarrassed that they cannot see just how good so Many things in the prequels really are.
The Prequels are far better than the fandom gives them credit for, flaws included.
There are six for me too.
Plinkett states specifically that not all movies need follow formula, but simply uses it as a barometer to try and quantify why the characters are misfires. Since it IS supposedly a large splashy film using archetypes, and not some virtuoso avant garde or ground-breaking narrative, its not hard to understand why such a tool was used to measure why he thinks Star Wars sucks.
This was a good read. Still, I’d argue that nitpicking is a form of praise. Geeks dissect, rehearse, and over-analyze the prequels because, no matter what they SAY, they adore Lucas’ fantasy world.
I’d certainly agree that references to sexual violence are not only inappropriate but horribly ignorant. But geek-grousing in general? They kid because they love!
diligent geek
[www.diligentgeek.com]
I love how most of the comments on this message board are whining about “whining.”
Sample post: “You all need to get a life and stop bitching about Star Wars! Now let me write several more paragraphs about this topic I claim to care so little about.”
Lol, irony upon irony. Keep the whiny posts coming!
Drew, kudos on your continued campaign to change the tone of geekdom on the internet. I agree, and though I think you’re being a little hard on Mr. P, I generally hope more sites start to follow your lead.
One question though. Don’t you think that websites also have a responsibility to change the tone? I think part of the problem of the post-Batman and Robin/Phantom Menace conversation is that many times sites, like your old haunting grounds, tend to announce news with an eye on skepticism and negativity that color the commentary from fans.
You mentioned the Jedi Council, and I think it would be awesome if more general entertainment sites dedicated space to just relishing in geek conversation. Like when Iron Man 2 opens, how about just a thread to discuss everyone’s favorite moments? Just food for thought.
Honestly, every one of your meatheads who are so angry over what Drew wrote here are simply proving his point. Frankly, I feel like all civility has been lost to selfishness and entitlement, anyway. Are the prequels weaker that the Original trilogy…Oh, you bet! However, as Drew said, if you think they’re anywhere in the realm of the “worst movies ever,” You haven’t seen “The Room.”
@ Brad: My question for your reply is, Why couldn’t Lucas use a non-traditional formula for the prequels? My complaints about the prequels have never been anything about the story. The story as it spans across the 3 films and into the OT, works quite nicely.
Plinkett is cashing in on all of the fanboys unmet expectations and he knows it. Just look at how much friendlier he was to Avatar. It would be a bad move to harp too loudly on the fact that Avatar is probably the grandest piece of manipulative generic formula ever made. He practically whispers that the movie is not quite all that good. Its not popular to do that with Avatar like it is with the prequels.
Honestly, I for one am glad that Lucas didn’t give me standard formula. I will watch the worst prequel twice before I see that generic piece of Avaturd again.
“Philippe’s film is an amazing display of hubris”
Whats arrogant?…
“an attempt to make a name for himself”
Which worked…
“If there was anything new in his movie, any argument that we hadn’t already heard a dozen times before, then maybe there would be some value to the film”
There was value, it was told in an entertaining matter, making it stand out from the rest and thus garnering a near 2 million views…
I guess Hamlet should never be done again because it was already done once?
“Instead, it’s a weakly organized hodge-podge of random points”
It’s pretty obvious you missed the point and in actuality, towards the end of both reviews, he does reach an over-arching main point.
“It’s not making nine-part videos in a silly voice in which you rehash the same points people have been making for a decade.”
No, you are writing an article complaining about complaining like some jealous child in a manner that is nowhere near as entertaining, it’s probably why I never heard of you until going through him. Whats your name again?
Just because the crowd being indicted here laps up Plinkett’s affirmation doesn’t mean it has value. The point being made is that it probably doesn’t precisely because this crowd is yet again bathing in their own vomit, which is now at least a decade old.
Drew has also gone out of his way to contextualize this story relative to the release of the new doc, though plenty of rants here are propped up in ways that conveniently ignore that.
you do realize you’re whining about somebody else whining about somebody else whining there, chief. Right?
Just because the some angry fanboy makes a 90 minute angry fanboy rant video doesn’t mean that he’s immune from criticism, considering his videos are just a mash up every single fanboy critique levelled against Lucas’ film that we’ve been hearing, ad-fucking-nausem- since 1999. Who in God’s name would actually find that entertaining?