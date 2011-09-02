Take Me To The Pilots ’11: ABC’s ‘Scandal’

[In case you’ve Forgotten, and as I will continue to mention each and every one of these posts that I do: This is *not* a review. Pilots change. Sometimes a lot. Often for the better. Sometimes for the worse. But they change. Actual reviews will be coming in September and perhaps October (and maybe midseason in some cases). This is, however, a brief gut reaction to not-for-air pilots.]
Show: “Scandal” (ABC) [Midseason]
The Pitch: Does Shonda Rhimes even need to pitch ABC anymore? Whatever Shonda wants, Shonda gets.
Quick Response: Yep, it’s a Vocational Irony Narrative. Our main character is a Washington DC “fixer” who can fix everything, except for her own life. What the heck is a fixer? Dunno. They’re sortta lawyer-journalist-detective-mediator-spies? Or something? If there’s a problem, yo they’ll solve it, might be Vanilla Ice’s explanation. Shonda Rhimes’ explanation might be, “Fixers do whatever we want fixers to do, fix whatever needs fixing.” The “Scandal” pilot is full of wild implausibilities, coincidences and gaping logical flaws and yet I kinda enjoyed it. It’s VERY slick. Director Paul McGuigan (“Sherlock,” “Lucky Number Slevin”) is a master of superficial fun and dam-the-torpedos-ditch-the-questions pacing and the script is full of dialogue and character details that are clever and probably don’t invite any additional analysis. What “Scandal” has going for it in particular is Kerry Washington, who probably ought to have been a star four or five years ago, not to dare accuse Hollywood of institutional racism or providing only limited options for minority actors. Definitely not. Washington’s Olivia is like a super-powered version of Sarah Shahi’s “Fairly Legal” character, which isn’t a compliment in terms of originality, but it’s not an insult either. Washington is good. And the cast around her isn’t bad either. Columbus Short is, like Washington, another actor who should have been given a break like this a while ago and he’s solid. Then you’ve got familiar character actors like Guillermo Diaz, Jeff Perry, Josh Malina and, playing the President of the United States with a perfect amount of icky unctuousness, Tony Goldwyn. Some percentage of the audience will be drawn by “Lost” veteran Henry Ian Cusick and while the erstwhile Desmond isn’t bad, he’s doing an accent which conspicuously isn’t Scottish and equally conspicuously isn’t consistently anything identifiable. I ask for the millionth time: If you have an actor like Cusick, why not do three seconds of writing to explain why his character had to abruptly leave Glasgow, rather than squashing the most identifiable aspect of said actor’s presence. Sigh. In any case, “Scandal” sets itself up decently with the prospect of micro cases involving the Fixing-of-the-Week, as well as whatever macro scandal involves Olivia and The President. That allows for possible storytelling versatility and a format that could let “Scandal” be a fun kinda character-driven uber-procedural. It’s definitely better (for one episode) than “Off the Map” and “Private Practice” on Shonda Rhimes’ non-“Anatomy” ABC resume.
Desire To Watch Again: If ABC were to give “Scandal” the post-“Grey’s Anatomy” slot on Thursdays, I’d definitely watch a couple more episodes for the cast and somewhat unfamiliar angle. There are a couple other time periods in which I’d also give it more of a look. But there are more competitive slots in which I’d probably tune out sooner. I’m guessing some viewers will feel the same way. [The publicity still with this story is really dumb. Goldwyn’s character is the President of the United States. Why is he just standing around in the back row with this office of fixers? In *their* office? The office, by the way, is a strong piece of production design, but it raises some of those “Please don’t ask…” questions I mentioned earlier.]
Dan, It looks a lot grittier and more interesting than Off The Map ever was.
The show looks good. I read on Deadline.com that Scandal got mixed reviews at the network. But, then again ABC also didn’t like Greys Anatomy or Lost apparently.
It seems that ABC is doing a better job in the drama department under Paul Lee than it ever did under Steve McPherson. Keep in mind that Desperate Housewives, Lost and Greys Anatomy were developed under McPherson’s predecessor, Lloyd Braun. McPherson supposedly didn’t like Lost or Greys Anatomy. He also didn’t like Ugly Betty, which he was talked into picking up. The only scripted show he developed and championed that became a hit was Modern Family. Most of his dramas were just bland. McPherson seemed like a slightly less incompetent version of Jeff Zucker.
If it replaces Revenge on Wednesdays or airs on Fridays I might sample it. Thursdays and Sundays I’ve got 10 hours of programs each! I probably wouldn’t give it a chance due to the hassle of keeping up.
I’ve always liked Kerry Washington and I applaud the network for picking up a show with an Africa-American woman as the lead. That being said, I find Kerry Washington far too young to be believable as some sort of Washington D.C. power player. So they might get points for overcoming institutional racism when it comes to casting, but institutional ageism is still alive and well here.
Also, another review I read of this show quoted some of the dialogue. Frankly, I’m surprised you found it clever. To me, lines like “Everyone in this office needs fixing. You’re a stray dog and Olivia took you in. Don’t question it.” are extremely obnoxious. If a co-worker of mine ever referred to me as a “stray dog” we probably wouldn’t be co-workers for long since I’d probably get fired for punching them in the face. I also find the reverence for the Olivia character and her profession (“Best job you’ll ever have. You’ll change lives, slay dragons, love the hunt more than you ever dreamed. Because Olivia Price is as amazing as they say.”) gag inducing. I actually found the constant surgeon worship on Grey’s Anatomy a huge turn off, but at least those guys are saving lives. In this case, we’re talking about a job that involves covering up when people like Bill Clinton and Dick Cheney stain dresses and shoot their friends in the face. Sorry if I don’t get down on my knees in the presence of your greatness.
She’s 34. She’s not that young actually.
M – I didn’t say ALL the dialogue was clever. And I think what I liked about the dialogue was the way it strings certain characters along. But yes, there’s definitely a tendency to repeat — especially in the early going — that Olivia is the bestest fixer in all the world and that merely being in her presence is an honor. On the bright side, it’s not just telling, we also see her at work, so while it’s the kind of over-expositional dialogue that irks me, it certainly could be worse…
-Daniel
Very generic promtional pic. If Kerry Washington is the star, why is she off and to the right of center?
Great cast but sounds awful. I don’t think Shondra has earned the power she has either.
The problem I potentially see with ‘Scandal’ is the one that plagued a very well-hyped series from last season, ‘Lone Star’, and that is essentially you are making the audience root for scummy people whose job it is to cover up the scummy behavior of other people who are even worse. And fixers in Washington DC have to be somewhat scummy to do their job, if you are to believe this premise. So you’re not giving the audience anything redeemable about these characters, and yet you’re supposed to care and hope they’re able to do their job. I might watch a couple of episodes of this especially to see Henry Ian Cusick, who is a brilliant actor potentially wasted in a Shondra Rhimes cookie-cutout male role, but unless she can pull a rabbit out of the hat based on the premise, this show might quickly go the way of ‘Off the Map’.
“If you have an actor like Cusick, why not do three seconds of writing to explain why his character had to abruptly leave Glasgow, rather than squashing the most identifiable aspect of said actor’s presence”
He doesn’t really speak with that Scottish accent – he only did that in “LOST”. Watch him in some of the many other things he has done besides “LOST”, and also listen to him in some interviews. If anything he sounds rather generically English.
