Taylor Swift surpasses million mark, the only question is by how much

11.01.10

We won”t get the official numbers until Wednesday, but sources are saying that Taylor Swift”s  third album, “Speak Now,” will definitely surpass the million mark in its first week of release.

That means it will be the best seller, for sure, since Lil Wayne”s “Tha Carter III” sold  1,006,000 in its first week in June 2008, according to Billboard,  it could also possibly be bigger than 50 Cent”s “The Massacre,” which moved 1,141,000 units in March 2005. She could also set the mark for the best-selling first week for a country artist. Garth Brooks’ “Double Live” current holds the record at 1,085,000.

Hits Daily Double suggests that Swift”s album will set another record in terms of total percentage of overall sales:  “Speak Now” will account for as much as 18% of all sales for the week.  The previous record belongs to NSYNC, whose “No Strings Attached”  accounted for 15.3% of total sales. To put things into perspective, “No Strings Attached” sold 2.4 million copies in its first week.

In all likelihood, as album sales continue to decline, “Speak Now” will be the last album to go into seven figures. The only possible  set coming up that could also sell more than 1 million the first week is Lady Gaga”s new album, slated for the first quarter, 2011.

