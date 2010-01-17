The 67th Annual Golden Globe Awards Winners

Click here to read HitFix’s live-blog of the event.

Click here for photos of stars like Taylor Lautner, George Clooney and Penelope Cruz walking the red carpet.

MOVIES

Best Picture – Drama

*Winner* “Avatar”

“Inglourious Basterds”

“Precious”

“Up in the Air”

“The Hurt Locker”

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

“Nine”

*Winner* “The Hangover”

“500 Days of Summer”

“It’s Complicated”

“Julie and Julia”

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

*Winner* Jeff Bridges, “Crazy Heart”

Colin Firth, “A Single Man”

Morgan Freeman, “Invictus”

George Clooney, “Up in the Air”

Tobey Maguire, “Brothers”

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Carey Mulligan, “An Education”

Emily Blunt, “The Young Victoria”

Gabourey Sidibe, “Precious”

Helen Mirren, “The Last Station”

*Winner* Sandra Bullock, “The Blind Side”

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Matt Damon, “The Informant”

Daniel Day-Lewis, “Nine”

Michael Stuhlbarg, “A Serious Man”

*Winner* Robert Downey Jr., “Sherlock Holmes”

Joseph Gordon-Levitt, “500 Days of Summer”

Best Supporting Actor

*Winner* Christoph Waltz, “Inglourious Basterds”

Stanley Tucci, “The Lovely Bones”

Woody Harrelson, “The Messenger”

Christopher Plummer, “The Last Station”

Matt Damon, “Invictus”

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Marion Cotillard, “Nine”

Sandra Bullock, “The Proposal”

*Winner* Meryl Streep, “Julie and Julia”

Julia Roberts, “Duplicity”

Meryl Streep, “It’s Complicated” Marion Cotillard, “Nine”Sandra Bullock, “The Proposal”Julia Roberts, “Duplicity”Meryl Streep, “It’s Complicated” Best Animated Feature

“Coraline”

“Fantastic Mr. Fox”

*Winner* “Up”

“Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs”

“The Princess and the

Best Supporting Actress

Penelope Cruz, “Nine”

Anna Kendrick, “Up in the Air”

*Winner* Mo’Nique, “Precious”

Vera Farminga, “Up in the Air”

Julianne Moore, “A Single Man”

Best Director

Jason Reitman, “Up in the Air”

Quentin Tarantino, “Inglourious Basterds”

Kathryn Bigelow, “The Hurt Locker”

*Winner* James Cameron, “Avatar”

Clint Eastwood, “Invictus”

Best Screenplay

“District 9”

“Inglourious Basterds”

“It’s Complicated”

“The Hurt Locker”

*Winner* “Up in the Air”

Best Foreign Language Film

“Broken Embraces,” Spain

“Baaria,” Italy

“The Maid,” Chile

“Un Prophet,” France

*Winner* “The White Ribbon, ” Germany

Best Original Song

“Cinema Italiano,” preformed by Kate Hudson, “Nine”

“Winter,” performed by U2, “Brothers”

“Winner* “The Weary Kind,” performed by Ryan Bingham, “Crazy Heart”

“I Want to Come Home,” performed by Paul McCarney, “Everybody’s Fine”

“I Will See You,” performed by Leona Lewis, “Avatar”

Best Original Score *Winner* Michael Giacchino, “Up” Marvin Hamlisch, “The Informant!” Karen O, Carter Burwell, “Where The Wild Things Are” Abel Korzeniowski, “A Single Man” James Horner, “Avatar”

TELEVISION

Best Television Series – Drama

*Winner* “Mad Men”

“True Blood”

“Dexter”

“Big Love”

“House”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Dram a

Jon Hamm, “Mad Men”

Hugh Laurie, “House”

*Winner* Michael C. Hall, “Dexter”

Simon Baker, “The Mentalist”

Bill Paxton, “Big Love”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama

Anna Paquin, “True Blood”

Kyra Sedgwick, “The Closer”

*Winner* Julianna Marguilies, “The Good Wife”

Glenn Close, “Damages”

January Jones, “Mad Men”

Best Television Series – Comedy

“30 Rock”

“The Office”

*Winner* “Glee”

“Modern Family”

“Entourage”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Comedy

Tina Fey, “30 Rock”

Edie Falco, “Nurse Jackie”

*Winner* Toni Collette, “The United States of Tara”

Lea Michele, “Glee”

Courteney Cox, “Cougar Town”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Comedy

*Winner* Alec Baldwin, “30 Rock”

Steve Carell, “The Office”

David Duchovny, “Californication”

Matthew Morrison, “Glee”

Thomas Jane, “Hung”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Mini-Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Jeremy Piven, “Entourage”

Neil Patrick Harris, “How I Met Your Mother”

William Hurt, “Damages”

*Winner* John Lithgow, “Dexter”

Michael Emerson, “Lost”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Mini-Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Jane Lynch, “Glee”

Rose Byrne, “Damages”

Janet McTeer, “Into the Storm”

Jane Adams, “Hung”

*Winner* Chloe Sevigny, “Big Love”

Best Mini-Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

*Winner* “Grey Gardens”

“Georgia O”Keeffe”

“Into the Storm”

“Little Dorrit”

“Taking Chance”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Mini-Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

*Winner* Drew Barrymore,”Grey Gardens”

Jessica Lange, “Grey Gardens”

Sigourney Weaver, “Prayers for Bobby”

Anna Paquin, “The Courageous Heart of Irena Sendler”

Joan Allen, “Georgia O’Keeffe”