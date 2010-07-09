‘The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn’ adding some Louisiana flavor to its mix

07.09.10 8 years ago

Could we have a taste of “True Blood” in “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn”?  Demonstrating the power of tax incentives both north and south of the border, Summit Entertainment has announced “Breaking Dawn” is officially shooting in both Louisiana and Vancouver, British Columbia.  The first “Twilight” film was filmed in Portland, Oregon, but both “New Moon” and “Eclipse” were produced in Vancouver.

“Breaking Dawn” will be released in two parts beginning on Nov. 18, 2011.  Baton Rouge, Louisiana will be used for about one half of the production with exteriors in Vancouver making the grade for the rest of the approximately four month long shooting schedule.

Oscar winner Bill Condon will direct “Breaking Dawn” which is based on the fourth installment in Stephenie Meyer’s popular literary series.  Stars Kristen Stewart, Taylor Lautner, Robert Pattinson and the rest of the franchise faithful are all scheduled to reprise their roles for the end of the “Bella” saga.

Intriguingly, the southern set “True Blood” shoots mostly in the Los Angeles area.

“The Twilight Saga: Eclipse” is currently in theaters and has grossed $203 million in nine days of release domestically.

