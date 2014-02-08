This Week in Superhero Movies and TV: Another ‘Avengers 2’ star revealed

Marvel will continue their domination of movie theaters over the next few years with “The Avengers: Age of Ultron,” “Guardians of the Galaxy” and “Ant-Man” coming up. There’s plenty of news from each film (and beyond) below. Plus, a new James Gordon, new “Captain America 2” info, and an update on the long-delayed “Preacher” adaptation.

“Captain America: The Winter Soldier”

Robert Redford gets his own character poster, while we get confirmation that the sequel will lead into 2015’s “Age of Ultron.”

“Ant-Man”

Will Evangeline Lilly get “Lost” with Paul Rudd in Marvel’s tiny adventure?

“Man of Steel 2”

Jesse Eisenberg is officially Zack Snyder’s Lex Luthor, but other candidates included Tom Hanks and Adam Driver.

“The Lego Movie 2”

The first film 00 featuring Leog-ized versions of Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman — is building a huge fan following at the box office, and a sequel is already in development.

“Gotham”

FOX has revealed who will play Detective James Gordon in the Batman spin-off series.

“Preacher”

“This is the End” writers Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg are about to finish what so many filmmakers have tried over the last decade or so, by adapting Garth Ennis’ cult Vertigo favorite for HBO.