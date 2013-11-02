This Week in Superhero Movies and TV: The Future of ‘X-Men’ and Marvel synergy

The worlds of film and television collide in the latest edition of This Week in Superhero Movies, as Marvel reveals the inevitable synergy between two of their biggest properties. Many other Marvel-related questions have been popping up lately, and answers could be coming soon.

“Thor: The Dark World” and “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”

You knew this was coming. The ABC series will be home to a crossover event involving some aspect of the upcoming Marvel sequel, which is getting solid — if unspectacular — reviews.

“The Avengers: Age of Utron”

It’s finally official: Aaron Taylor Johnson is going from “Kick-Ass” to Quicksilver in Joss Whedon’s highly-anticipated sequel.

Marvel villains

Is Marvel re-thinking their treatment of the Mandarin in “Iron Man 3”? Will the real real Mandarin show up in a one-shot?



Just where the heck is Thanos? Marvel’s Kevin Feige says we won’t see The Mad Titan again for a while, so it better be worth the wait.

“Captain America: The Winter Soldier”

Didn’t get enough Cap in the trailer, eh? No worries — 3D showings of the Thor’s new movie will contain exclusive new footage from Cap’s next adventure. They must know each other or something.

“X-Men: Days of Future Past”

Hear what director Bryan Singer has to say about the initial trailer. Here’s what HitFix thinks it will mean for the future of the franchise.

“Man of Steel 2” AKA “Superman vs. Batman”

There’s actually not really anything to report on this front, we just wanted to give some space to a movie not based on Marvel Comics. Will this trend ever be reversed? Someday, will This Week in Superheroes be dominated by DC properties with just one or two token Marvel shout-outs? For now, watch Batman (voiced by Will Arnett) in the new trailer for “The LEGO Movie.”