Time is running out for The CW’s ‘Life Unexpected’

“Life Unexpected,” The CW’s Little Drama That Could, may be about to run out of time on the netlet.

Sources confirm the Deadline.com report that the network won’t give a back-nine order to the family dramedy, basically affirming what became evident when The CW gave full-season orders to both of its new dramas, as well as the venerable “One Tree Hill” last week.

Although “Life Unexpected” won’t officially be cancelled until May, the show’s casting director was already Tweeting that its series finale will air in January.

“Life Unexpected” premiered last spring to positive reviews, but only so-so ratings. The series, which stars Brittany Robertson, Shiri Appleby and Kris Polaha, leveled out and was considered to be on the bubble after it finished its first season. Conventional wisdom suggested that The CW would only give one renewal between “Life Unexpected” and “One Tree Hill,” but the network delivered a surprise and brought both shows back as a Tuesday pairing.

“One Tree Hill” has consistently outdrawn “Life Unexpected” this season, though a crossover episode between the two shows gave “LUX” a little bump.