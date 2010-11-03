Time is running out for The CW’s ‘Life Unexpected’

“Life Unexpected,” The CW’s Little Drama That Could, may be about to run out of time on the netlet.
Sources confirm the Deadline.com report that the network won’t give a back-nine order to the family dramedy, basically affirming what became evident when The CW gave full-season orders to both of its new dramas, as well as the venerable “One Tree Hill” last week.
Although “Life Unexpected” won’t officially be cancelled until May, the show’s casting director was already Tweeting that its series finale will air in January.
“Life Unexpected” premiered last spring to positive reviews, but only so-so ratings. The series, which stars Brittany Robertson, Shiri Appleby and Kris Polaha, leveled out and was considered to be on the bubble after it finished its first season. Conventional wisdom suggested that The CW would only give one renewal between “Life Unexpected” and “One Tree Hill,” but the network delivered a surprise and brought both shows back as a Tuesday pairing.
“One Tree Hill” has consistently outdrawn “Life Unexpected” this season, though a crossover episode between the two shows gave “LUX” a little bump.
“LUX”, eh? That never occurred to me before, and I sort of wish it still hadn’t.
Kind of twee, isn’t it?
I liked the show well enough last year, but I agreed with the CW’s criticisms that there weren’t enough characters and wasn’t enough conflict. Unfortunately the conflict and characters the writers introduced this season were ridiculous. Lux meets a new crush. AND he turns out to be her new teacher. AND he moves in with Baze. Baze’s one night stand burns down his bar. AND she turns out to be Ryan’s sister. AND she dates the teacher. Really awful.
It had a great premise and great casting, but the execution wasn’t there. Could have been an amazing show, but the emotional aspect was killed by the forced dynamics.
Exactly. It was an interesting concept and has a great cast, but the show itself ended up feeling forced and repeating itself way too much.
Well, I for one am very upset at the news. I think LUX is one of the most realistic & least ridiculous shows on tv right now. It has the old-school WB feel that I’ve been craving since that network went away. I think the CW is making a huge mistake here.
I find Life Unexpected to be way too implausible. The Julia storyline was just thrown in there out of the blue. Lux and Mr. Daniels? Sick and disturbing. I don’t care that he’s only like 6 years older than her – he’s an adult, she’s a minor, plus he’s a teacher. He’s bordering on stalker status… (yes, I know she isn’t exactly pushing him away but she’s a “kid” and supposedly doesn’t know any better).
The stories in LUX are just too similar week after week. The only thing that changes is the scenery. The Cate character is too hysterical and Lux is too unreasonable. I think this show would have problems continuing for more seasons – what kinds of stories could they explore, without it delving back to the same “Cate vs Baze” (in Season 1) or “Cate vs Ryan” (Season 2)? I don’t know if I’d say there wasn’t enough conflict on the show – there’s way too much conflict involving trivial matters (typically centered around Cate, or Lux). There was never a question over whether Cate and Baze would retain custody of Lux, there’s not a question over whether Cate and Ryan would get married, and frankly, I don’t think there’s a question over whether Cate and Ryan will stay together (she’s probably pregnant after the camping trip). The End.
Why cancel a great series that shows a family trying to stay together. There are HUGE opportunities for this “drama” they say they need. All I know I that I watched every episode online and then went out to buy the set so I can go back and rewatch episodes. All to catch up with this season. You can’t take away a show so good deep down to core.