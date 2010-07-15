TV Ratings: ‘America’s Got Talent’ results boost NBC on Wednesday

Fast National ratings for Wednesday, July 14, 2010.

CBS’ “Big Brother” and FOX’s “So You Think You Can Dance” both had decent nights, but it was an “America’s Got Talent” results show that boosted NBC to the top of the ratings’ heap on Wednesday night.

Among adults 18-49, NBC and FOX both posted a 2.2 rating to tie for first in the coveted demographic. CBS was a solid second with a 1.6 rating, topping the 1.0 rating for ABC and The CW’s 0.4 rating.

Overall, NBC averaged an estimated 7.92 million viewers to go with a 4.8 rating/9 share, holding off the 4.0/7 for CBS. FOX was a close third with a 3.7/7. ABC’s 2.4/4 and the 0.7/1 for The CW followed.

NBC’s “Minute to Win It” won the 8 p.m. hour overall with a 4.0/8, averaging nearly 6.6 million viewers. CBS’ “Big Brother” was second with a 3.9/7 and won the hour in the key demo with a 2.3 rating. FOX’s “So You Think You Can Dance” did a 3.7/7 for its first hour and came in second in the key demo. ABC was fourth with a 2.3/4 for “Lucy Must Be Traded, Charlie Brown” and a repeat of “The Middle.” The Cw’s “America’s Next Top Model” repeat was fifth.

“America’s Got Talent” delivered a 6.5/11 and a 3.0 demo rating, both tops for the 9 p.m. hour for NBC. CBS’ repeat of “Criminal Minds” had a 4.3/7 for second. FOX’s “So You Think You Can Dance” was steady with a 3.7/6 and remained second in the key demo for the hour. ABC’s “Modern Family” and “Cougar Town” repeats were fourth. On The CW, a second hour of “America’s Next Top Model” was fifth with a 0.7/1.

In the 10 p.m. hour, repeats of NBC’s “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” and CBS’ “CSI: NY” both had a 3.8/7, but NBC had more viewers and a higher demo rating. A “Castle” repeat was third with a 2.7/5.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.