TV Ratings: As usual, CBS procedurals rule Friday, ‘Dollhouse’ lags

Fast National ratings for Friday, January 15, 2010.

Following the normal Friday night pattern, CBS’ “Ghost Whisperer,” “Medium” and “Numb3rs” dominated the night. And, as usual, FOX’s “Dollhouse” lagged in its penultimate episode.

Among adults 18-49, CBS averaged a 2.2 rating, topping the 1.5 rating for both ABC and NBC. FOX was fourth in the key demographic with a 1.0 rating. with The CW’s 0.5 rating trailing.

Overall, CBS averaged an estimated 9.05 million viewers to go with a 5.5 rating/10 share. NBC was second with a 4.5/8, with ABC’s 3.2/6 good for third. FOX finished fourth with a 1.9/3, leaving The CW’s 0.8/1 in fifth.

CBS swept the primetime hours starting at 8 p.m. with a 5.3/9 for “Ghost Whisperer,” which also averaged a 2.2 demo rating. NBC’s “Law & Order” was second with a 4.7/8. ABC’s “Supernanny” had a 3.5/6 for ABC. FOX’s “Bones” repeat did a 2.4/4. The CW’s “Smallville” repeat trailed.

“Medium” led the 9 p.m. hour for CBS with a 5.5/9. NBC’s “Dateline” was second with a 5.1/9. ABC’s “Shark Tank” was third with a 2.7/5. On FOX, “Dollhouse” did a 1.3/2 and averaged 2.09 million viewers, with a 0.8 rating in the key demo. The CW’s “Smallville” repeat was fifth.

CBS’ “Numb3rs” had a 5.7/10 in the 10 p.m. hour, also winning with a 2.2 demo rating. ABC’s “20/20” and NBC’s “The Jay Leno Show” both averaged a 3.6/6.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.