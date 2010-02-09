TV Ratings: ‘Big Bang Theory,’ ‘Men’ carry CBS Monday

Fast National ratings for Monday, February 8, 2010.

A big night for 9 p.m. comedies “Two and a Half Men” and “The Big Bang Theory” helped CBS to a tight victory on Monday night, holding off FOX and ABC.

Among adults 18-49, CBS won with a 4.4 rating, nipping the 4.2 rating for FOX and just topping ABC’s 3.6 rating in the key demographic. NBC was a distant fourth with a 1.8 rating, leaving The CW in fifth with a 1.0 rating.

Overall, CBS averaged an estimated 13.34 million viewers to go with an 8.2 rating/13 share. ABC’s 7.3/11 was second, beating the 6.9/10 for FOX, though FOX averaged more total viewers for the night. NBC was fourth with a 3.1/5, beating the 1.4/2 for The CW.

FOX started the night in first with a 7.9/12 for “House,” which also averaged a 5.1 demo rating. ABC’s “The Bachelor” was second with a 7.5/11. CBS’ “How I Met Your Mother” and “Accidentally on Purpose” averaged a 5.9/9 for third. NBC’s “Chuck” was fourth with a 3.9/6 and a 2.2 rating, both down very very slightly. The CW’s “One Tree Hill” was fifth.

CBS moved into first at 9 p.m. with “Two and a Half Men” and “The Big Bang Theory” averaging a robust 10.1/15 and a 5.8 demo rating, with “Two and a Half Men” averaging 17.56 million viewers for the night’s biggest audience and “Big Bang Theory” doing a 6.0 demo rating, also the night’s best. ABC’s “The Bachelor” was up to an 8.3/12 in its second hour. FOX’s “24” finished third for the hour and actually improved slightly on last week’s totals. On NBC, the season (series?) finale of “Heroes” had a 2.8/4, pulling in under 4.41 million viewers, with a 2.0 demo rating. The CW’s “Life Unexpected” did a 1.3/2 for fifth.

“CSI: Miami” had an 8.7/14 and a 3.9 demo rating to give CBS a pair of 10 p.m. wins. ABC’s “Castle” had a 6.1/0 for second. That left NBC’s “The Jay Leno Show” in third.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.