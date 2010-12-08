TV Ratings: CBS repeats, FOX’s ‘Glee’ split Tuesday night

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, December 7, 2010.

Even with the other four networks airing new programming on Tuesday night, CBS’ repeats were still the evening’s most-watched programs, while FOX ruled among young viewers thanks largely to a Christmas-themed episode of “Glee.”

Among adults 18-49, FOX averaged a 3.3 rating, tops in the key demographic. NBC finished second in the demo with a 2.7 rating, beating ABC’s 2.0 rating and the 1.7 rating for CBS. The CW’s 0.9 rating was fifth.

Overall, though, CBS finished first easily, averaging 9.685 million viewers to go with a 6.2 rating/10 share. FOX was second with nearly 8.3 million viewers and a 4.8/8, which edged out the 4.7/8 and 7.8 million viewers for NBC. ABC wasn’t far back with a 4.1/7 and 7.05 million viewers for fourth. The CW’s 1.2/2 and 1.99 million viewers came in fifth.

8 p.m. — A repeat of “NCSI” started the night in first for CBS with 11.82 million viewers, though the procedural was third in the key demo. FOX’s “Glee” was a close second overall with 11.04 million viewers and averaged a 4.4 rating among adults 18-49, dominating the demo for the hour and the evening. ABC’s “A Charlie Brown Christmas” was third with 8.03 million viewers and second in the demo with a 2.6 rating. NBC’s “Minute to Win It” was fourth with 6.95 million viewers. On The CW, “One Tree Hill” averaged 2.2 million viewers and a 1.0 demo rating.

9 p.m. — CBS stayed in first overall in the 9 p.m. hour with 10.36 million viewers for a repeat of “NCIS: Los Angeles.” NBC’s “The Biggest Loser” was second with 8.09 million viewers and won the hour with a 2.9 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s “No Ordinary Family” averaged 6.31 million viewers and a 1.9 rating. FOX was fourth with “Raising Hope” (7.055 million viewers and a 2.9 demo) and “Running Wilde” (4.06 million viewers and a 1.7 demo). The CW’s “Life Unexpected” averaged 1.77 million viewers, the show’s biggest audience of the season, in fifth.

10 p.m. — NBC moved into first in the 10 p.m. hour with the 8.35 million viewers and 3.2 demo rating for “The Biggest Loser.” CBS’ repeat of “The Good Wife” was second overall with 6.87 million viewers, but third in the demo. ABC’s new “Detroit 187” averaged 6.81 million viewers and came in second in the demo with a 1.4 rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.

