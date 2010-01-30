TV Ratings: CBS wins Friday, ‘Smallville’ tops ‘Dollhouse’ finale

01.30.10 9 years ago

Fast National ratings for Friday, January 29, 2010.

Even with all three procedures delivering lackluster ratings, CBS had little trouble winning the Friday night ratings race.

Meanwhile, the series finale of “Dollhouse” lost to a new episode of The CW’s “Smallville.”

Among adults 18-49, CBS averaged a 1.8 rating, beating the 1.5 rating for ABC and NBC’s 1.4 rating. FOX’s 1.1 rating and the 0.8 rating for The CW followed in the key demographic.

Overall, CBS averaged an estimated 8.34 million viewers to go with a 5.2 rating/9 share. NBC’s 4.2/7 and ABC’s 3.8/7 followed. FOX took fourth with a 1.7/3, beating the 1.3/2 for The CW.

CBS started the night in first with a 5.1/9 for “Ghost Whisperer,” which also did a 1.9 rating to win the key demo. NBC’s “Law & Order” was second with a 4.4/8. ABC’s “Supernanny” finished third. The CW’s “Smallville” did a 1.6/3 to finish fourth, with 2.52 million viewers and a 1.1 demo rating. That left the series finale of Joss Whedon’s “Dollhouse” in fifth, where it did a 1.4/2 with 2.16 million viewers and a 0.8 demo rating.

In the 9 p.m. hour, NBC’s “Dateline” and CBS’ “Medium” both did a 5.0/9, though CBS had the advantage in both viewers and the 18-49 demo. ABC’s “Shark Tank” was third with a 2.7/5. On FOX, the season premiere of “Kitchen Nightmares” improved on its lead-in to a 2.0/3, with 3.28 million viewers and a 1.4 demo rating. The CW’s repeat of “Smallville” trailed.

ABC moved into first overall at 10 p.m. with a 5.6/10 for “20/20.” CBS’ “Num3rs” did a 5.5/10 and actually outdrew ABC’s newsmagazine in total viewers and in the 18-49 demo. NBC’s “The Jay Leno Show” was third.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.

