TV Ratings: ‘Friday Night Lights’ returns soft, CBS wins Friday

Fast National ratings for Friday, May 7, 2010.

ABC got strong numbers from a “Primetime: What Would You Do?” special, while CBS got consistent numbers from its three dramas, as the two networks battled for ratings supremacy on Friday night.

Meanwhile, speaking of Friday night, NBC’s “Friday Night Lights” returned and drew a typically lackluster (but appreciative) audience, but it also didn’t do any worse in the 18-49 demo than the already renewed “Who Do You Think You Are?” did last week in its finale. That’s not so bad for a series that has already aired in its entirety on DirecTV.

For the night, CBS and ABC both averaged a 1.6 rating among adults 18-49, tops in the key demographic. FOX’s 1.3 and the 1.2 rating for NBC followed closely. The CW was fifth with a 0.6 rating.

Overall, CBS averaged an estimated 6.64 million viewers and a 4.3 rating/8 share. ABC’s 3.5/7 held off the 3.1/6 for NBC. FOX was a distant fourth with a 2.0/4, while The CW’s 1.0/2 trailed.

“Ghost Whisperer” started the night in first for CBS with a 4.1/8 and a 1.6 demo rating. ABC’s “Wife Swap” was second with a 3.1/6. On NBC, “Friday Night Lights” had its network season premiere with a 2.4/5, averaging 3.9 million viewers and a 1.2 demo rating. That beat FOX’s “House” repeat. The CW’s “Smallville” was fifth with a 1.3/3, drawing 1.92 million viewers one of its lower recent audiences.

CBS stayed in first overall at 9 p.m. with a 4.5/6 for “Medium,” which was the night’s most-watched program. ABC’s “What Would You Do?” was second overall with a 3.8/7 and delivered a 1.9 demo rating, Friday’s best. NBC’s “Dateline” had a 3.0/5 for third overall. FOX’s “Kitchen Nightmares” had a 2.1/4 for fourth overall and topped NBC in the key demo. The CW’s repeat of “America’s Next Top Model” was fifth.

“Miami Medical” did a 4.1/8 to win the 10 p.m. hour overall, even if that overall audience was down from last week and the drama finished third in the key demo. NBC’s “Dateline” was a close second overall and second in the demo. ABC’s “20/20” had a 3.5/7 for third overall, but posted a 1.6 demo rating to win the hour.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.