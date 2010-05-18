TV Ratings: ‘House,’ ‘Big Bang,’ ‘Dancing’ carve up Monday night

Fast National ratings for Monday, May 17, 2010.

While “Dancing with the Stars” carried ABC to an easy overall win on Monday night, “House” and “The Big Bang Theory” helped FOX and CBS split the night in the key demographic, meaning that three networks could claim a little ratings’ triumph.

Among adults 18-49, FOX and CBS both averaged a 3.6 rating, just ahead of the 3.2 rating for ABC in the all-important demo. NBC was fourth with a 1.8 rating, leaving The CW in fifth with a 1.0 rating.

Overall, though, ABC averaged an estimated 14.22 million viewers and a 9.1 rating/15 share. CBS was a distant second with a 6.6/11, with FOX’s 5.9/9 close behind. NBC’s 3.8/6 and the 1.3/2 for The CW followed.

ABC started the night in first with an 11.5/18 for “Dancing with the Stars.” FOX’s “House” finale was second overall with a 6.5/10 and did a 4.2 demo rating to lead the hour. CBS’ “How I Met Your Mother” and “Rules of Engagement” averaged a 4.7/8 for third, beating the 3.0/5 for NBC’s “Chuck.” The CW’s “One Tree Hill” finale was fifth, in line with recent averages.

“Dancing with the Stars” (12.9/20) and the already cancelled “Romantically Challenged” (5.8/9) combined to win the hour, though “Romantically Challenged” was second overall and third in the demo for its half-hour. CBS’ “Two and a Half Men” and “The Big Bang Theory” averaged an 8.4/13 and won the hour in the key demo with a combined 4.9 rating, as “The Big Bang Theory” improved on its lead-in in most measures. FOX’s “24” had a 5.4/8 for third, comfortably ahead of NBC’s “Law & Order.” The CW’s “Gossip Girl” finale did a 1.3/2 and improved over last week with a 1.1 demo rating.

CBS moved into first in the 10 p.m. hour with a 6.7/11 and a 3.0 demo rating for “CSI: Miami.” ABC’s “Castle” had a 6.5/11 for a close second. NBC’s “Law & Order” was third with a 4.2/7.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.