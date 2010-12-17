TV Ratings: New ‘Big Bang Theory’ helps CBS tower over Thursday repeats

Fast National ratings for Thursday, December 16, 2010.

Â

CBS aired new episodes of “The Big Bang Theory” and “$#*! My Dad Says,” the only originals on a night of across-the-board repeats. CBS probably would have won the night anyway, but those two new comedies helped the network dominate in all measures.

Â

Among adults 18-49, CBS averaged a 2.4 rating, far ahead of the 1.4 rating for both ABC and NBC. FOX was a close fourth in the key demographic, while The CW’s 0.7 rating trailed.

Â

Overall, CBS averaged an estimated 10.425 million viewers and a 6.5 rating/11 share, more than doubling up the 3.1/5 and 5.16 million viewers for second place FOX. ABC’s 2.8/5 and 4.48 million viewers finished third, while NBC’s 2.2/5 and 3.42 million viewers came in fourth. The CW’s 1.1/2 and 1.765 million viewers were fifth.





8 p.m. — “The Big Bang Theory” (13.51 million viewers and a 4.1 demo rating) and “$#*! My Dad Says” (10.47 million viewers and a 3.0 demo) had no trouble controlling the 8 p.m. hour. ABC’s encore of “A Charlie Brown Christmas” averaged 6.39 million viewers and a 1.9 rating among adults 18-49, both good for second. FOX’s repeat of “Bones” was third overall with 5.41 million viewers and fourth in the demo. NBC’s repeats of “Community” and “30 Rock” averaged 3.325 million viewers for fourth overall and can in third in the demo. The CW’s “Vampire Diaries” repeat averaged 1.96 million viewers for fifth.

Â

9 p.m. — CBS stayed in first in the 9 p.m. hour with 9.215 million viewers and a 1.9 rating in the key demo for a repeat of “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.” FOX’s repeat of “Bones” was second overall with 4.91 million viewers, beating the nearly 4 million viewers for NBC’s repeats of “The Office” and “Outsourced.” ABC’s repeat of “Grey’s Anatomy” was fourth with 3.95 million viewers, beating The CW’s second “Vampire Diaries” repeat.

Â

10 p.m. — A repeat of “The Mentalist” closed CBS’ primetime sweep with 10.07 million viewers and a 1.8 demo rating. ABC’s “Private Practice” repeat was second overall with 3.09 million viewers. NBC’s two repeats of “The Office” were third overall with 2.95 million viewers, but second in the demo.

Â

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.

